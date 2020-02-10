The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shaked ‘took advice’ from far-right Ben Gvir on judicial appointments

“There was a direct line for advice between us [Ben Gvir and Shaked] regarding the appointment of judges and other positions in the legal system,” Ben Gvir said at the conference.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 21:33
United Right leader Ayelet Shaked
Former justice minister and senior Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked reportedly took advice from the head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party Itamar Ben Gvir when considering judicial appointments.
Ben Gvir himself, who is an attorney, disclosed that Shaked had approached him to discuss possible appointments to the courts at a conference on Sunday, recordings of which were broadcast by Channel 12 News Monday night.
He went on to say that if the legal establishment opposed one of her selected appointments Shaked would concede to the demands of such figures.
Shaked has not responded directly to the report, although sources close to her said in response to a similar story in The Marker on Sunday that “Shaked took advice from a diverse and large group of people in the legal field… and heard from a different voices across the political spectrum, adding that “every candidate was meticulously evaluated in the framework of the minister’s efforts to vary the legal system.”
Blue and White said in response that the “Netanyahu’s loss of control has reached dangerous heights when his new ally Itamar Ben Gvir who worships the murdered [Baruch] Goldstein, is exposed as someone who will appoint judges if he is elected.”
Goldstein murdered 29 Palestinians in the Cave of the Patriarchs massacre in Hebron in 1994. Ben Gvir has a picture of Goldstein hanging on the wall of his living room in his Hebron home.
Otzma Yehudit is the far-right successor to the Kahanist Kach party which advocated for racial segregation in Israel. Otzma itself advocates for non-coercive population transfer of Palestinians from the West Bank.


