Shalom Jackson died of COVID-19 – Who looks after his friends?



Shalom Jackson, an 87-year-old man who was living in the Mishan senior living center in Beersheba, died from coronavirus and was laid to rest on Thursday in Ramat Hashron.

Mishan seems to be infested with the virus, having admitted five residents into Soroka Medical Center in difficult condition, 10 other residents were also found infected with the virus. A total of 24 residents were so far infected with coronavirus and 13 staff members as well.



Head of Mishan, Omri Cohen, said that his firm is helpless when faced with the families of the residents and that their demand the Health Ministry take those who have the virus to a designated center was declined.



The Health Ministry declined to comment.



The virus has placed significant strain on hospitals as they struggle to adapt to the growing outbreak. Soroka Medical Center reported they take in people who show symptoms of COVID-19 but not people who show no symptoms and have the virus.

A Soroka Medical Center staff member was shocked to learn that cleaners are not wearing face masks. When he asked one of them why that is, he was told that they were refused them when they asked for them.The hospital is currently checking the claim with the employment agency that is responsible for the welfare of the workers.

The hospital did inform those who want to enter it they must wear a face mask and people are encouraged to come alone or with one healthy person to assist them.

