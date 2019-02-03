Shalva Band becomes first finalist in race for Eurovision

The Shalva Band auditions on ‘Kochav Haba’ for a shot at competing in next year’s Eurovision.
(photo credit: KESHET)
X
Fan-favourite Shalva Band on Saturday night narrowly beat another top contender for Israel's representation at the Eurovision Song Contest, becoming the first finalist of Hakochav Haba, the competition that selects Israel’s Eurovision contestant.
In a dramatic showdown, the band, which is made up of young adults with disabilities, beat singer Kitrijah by two points with the help of audience votes after judges equally split up the votes between the contestants.
For the past few years, Israel has selected its candidate for the world's biggest music event, which will take place in Tel Aviv in May, through a singing competition television series, a strategy which earned it gold at last year's Eurovision in Portugal after Netta Barzilay beat out all rivals in that year's Hakochav Haba.
Shalva, the eight-member band with disabilities, have easily won over the hearts and minds of the show’s panel of judges – and of a wide swath of the Israeli public. The group came together through its connection to the Shalva National Children’s Center in Jerusalem, and consistently received top scores from the judges and the studio audience for its performances.
Deena, an immigrant from India, and Annael, an immigrant from France – the band’s lead singers – are both blind. Yosef has Williams syndrome, Yair and Tal have Down syndrome, and Guy is visually impaired. They’re joined on stage by Shai, the band’s manager, who helped found the group after a long recovery from a serious injury during his IDF service, and Sarah, the daughter of Kalman and Malki Samuels, the founders of the Shalva Center.
The band faces an unknown fate should it proceed to win the ticket to Tel Aviv, because it will be slated to represent Israel during the Eurovision finale on Saturday night, May 18, which includes a commitment to take part in rehearsals over Shabbat. But several members of the band are religiously observant, and are not willing to commit to working on Friday night or Saturday.
Sources close to Shalva told The Jerusalem Post
that if the band is not allowed to record its rehearsal before Shabbat, it will simply not be able to participate at all.
A source close to the Eurovision production said that exceptions like this are very rare for the EBU, and it is unlikely it would allow a change to its tight schedule. Amy Spiro contributed to this article.
