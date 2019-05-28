Shalva founder Kalman Samuels to receive honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan

The eight-member Shalva Band.
(photo credit: KESHET)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The founder of Jerusalem's Shalva institute, whose talented band of people with disabilities captured the hearts of Israelis and Eurovision watchers around the world, will receive an honorary doctorate degree from Bar-Ilan University next week.
Kalman Samuels, who was born and raised in Vancouver, and his wife Malki started the organization in 1990. The organization is non-denominational and free of charge and provides therapies and treatments, vocational training, and family support to those with disabilities.
In 1977, tragedy struck the Samuels couple when their baby son Yossi, who had been born healthy, underwent complications due to a faulty vaccine he had received that left him blind and deaf. As the young parents struggled to cope with suddenly having a child with disabilities, Malki vowed
that if God ever decided "to help my Yossi, I'll take it upon myself to help other people."
With the help of teachers and programs, Yossi eventually learned to express himself using sign language and even talk. And his mother remembered her promise.
Today, Shalva serves as a national center for around 1,000 children and adults, providing programs that include daycare centers, recreation centers, integration kindergartens, employment training, intervention programs and more. The center also leads extensive research and develops programs that provide a model to organizations around the world on how to properly integrate people with disabilities into society.
The organization's band made it to the finals of Israel's reality singing competition Hakochav Haba
(Rising Star), which selects Israel’s contestant for the Eurovision musical competition, but pulled out after realizing performing at the Eurovision would require them to break Shabbat.
They nonetheless got their Eurovision moment when they got to perform at the semifinals.
Bar-Ilan University will also be awarding honorary doctorates to IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, philanthropist Miriam Adelson, and others.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>