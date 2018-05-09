Shin Bet head: Big data prevents but could also escalate threats to Israel

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) is a global leader of using big data to prevent terror attacks, but its use has also escalated the threats posed by Israel’s enemies, the agency’s director wrote in an article obtained by The Jerusalem Post prior to its publication.



In an article to be published late on Wednesday in the Intelligence Heritage Commemoration Center journal, Nadav Argaman pointed out that “the world of big data and cyber confronts the intelligence community with more complex challenges than ever before.”





“Looking forward, our enemies are not stagnant, as the world of big data develops and broadens, and technology is becoming more advanced every minute,” he stated.The elite spy agency chief said that this challenge has led to a new conceptual approach in which the Shin Bet defines the areas of technology and information as being “critical resources in intelligence collection and in prevention of the enemy’s [plans].”Part of the challenge is learning to swim in an ocean of massive data – much of which is useless, but some of which could be key textual, visual or audio information to prevent terror attacks.He also wrote that the key to the Shin Bet’s success in preventing terror attacks in this new age is its spiked investment in expert cyber agents, new technologies, thoughtful coordination between its cyber and operational units and better coordination than ever before with other elements of Israeli intelligence.Argaman stated that, “These elements are also the keys that will preserve our achievements in the future and our continued ability to guarantee peace and security for the State of Israel.”In the same journal, IDF senior intelligence Col. “Y” (his real name is classified) wrote that the main challenge used to be gaining access to key information about the enemy’s priorities and strategy.Now, he explained, the chances are often high that there are already huge potential insights into these questions somewhere in Israeli intelligence’s sphere of information that it has captured using its cyber abilities. But now he must figure out how to find it among the mountains of useless information when he cannot possibly review every item of intelligence that IDF collection has captured.In another article, senior Shin Bet official “M” wrote that as Israeli enemies start to work with a variety of new groups and in new formats, intelligence forces must be more creative in tracking their activity.According to reports, Russia’s massive cyber attack on the 2016 US elections was carried out by cyber-militias directed by the state, but using a separate format.M suggested that following internet traffic trends, the establishment of new hubs, spikes and other tactics were key to tracing these new kinds of units.