Sister of Dvir Sorek: ‘I don’t think his killers deserve to live’

The sister of the 19-year-old terror victim Dvir Sorek, Noaa, said on Channel 12 news on Sunday she believes that those who murdered her brother “don’t deserve to live.”



“We will continue to be a strong, united family,” she said.

A friend of the late Sorek, Itan Wekspres, said that the terrorists “got the wrong guy, they say he was a soldier but he looked like a kid.”24-year-old Nazir Saleh Khalil Atafra – a Hamas activist – and 30-year-old Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra were arrested by IDF forces on the weekend for the murder.

Both are from the Palestinian village Beit Kahil, north of Hebron in the West Bank, and have had no previous arrests.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I praise the ISA and the security forces for apprehending the murders of Dvir Sorek within 48 hours."

