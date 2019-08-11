Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sister of Dvir Sorek: ‘I don’t think his killers deserve to live’

Noaa Sorek, the sister of the late Dvir Sorek who was murdered last Thursday, spoke with Channel 12 news on Sunday evening.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 20:23
Sister of Dvir Sorek: ‘I don’t think his killers deserve to live’

Dvir Sorek . (photo credit: Courtesy)

The sister of the 19-year-old terror victim Dvir Sorek, Noaa, said on Channel 12 news on Sunday she believes that those who murdered her brother “don’t deserve to live.”

“We will continue to be a strong, united family,” she said.

A friend of the late Sorek, Itan Wekspres, said that the terrorists “got the wrong guy, they say he was a soldier but he looked like a kid.”

24-year-old Nazir Saleh Khalil Atafra – a Hamas activist – and 30-year-old Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra were arrested by IDF forces on the weekend for the murder.

Both are from the Palestinian village Beit Kahil, north of Hebron in the West Bank, and have had no previous arrests.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I praise the ISA and the security forces for apprehending the murders of Dvir Sorek within 48 hours." 
 

 



Most Recent Videos from JPost


Related Content

ireland
August 11, 2019
After Post story, Irish politician apologizes for 'Jewish lobby' comment

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings