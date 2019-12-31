The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Six east Jerusalem residents placed under rare curfew

Six men, who have been charged in the past with disrupting the public order, will be subject to the injunctions and will be restricted to their homes during the night for several months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 05:38
A checkpoint outside Isawiya (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A checkpoint outside Isawiya
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Six residents of the Isawiya neighborhood in east Jerusalem have been placed under nighttime curfew for several months in a rare move, according to Haaretz.
The Home Front Command issued them administrative injunctions over "sensitive information" about alleged activities. The injunctions that give extensive authority to military commanders are usually used for demolitions and detention without trial in the West Bank. The move to issue the injunction against permanent Israeli residents in Jerusalem is more unusual.
According to Haaretz, Palestinian and Israeli lawyers who work in Jerusalem don't remember personal administrative detention orders ever being issued in the capital.
The IDF stated that these decisions are "made when defense officials have information pointing to a public security risk. This information... is based on classified intelligence, which can't be released."
Six men, who have been charged in the past with disrupting the public order, will be subject to the injunctions and will be restricted to their homes during the night for several months. Security officials stated that the reason for the injunctions was information that pointed to risks posed by the Isawiya residents.
One resident was told, "You are a terrorist activist in your neighborhood. As such, you are known to be involved in disrupting public order and in throwing Molotov cocktails."
Anwar Abid, 22, one of the men who received the notice for the injunctions, was imprisoned for four years in the past and has been arrested 13 times in the past year. He was not charged in any of these cases and was released shortly afterwards with restrictions.
Some people arrested in recent arrest campaigns in the neighborhood claimed that police told them that if they didn't stop the stone throwing, their Israeli residence status would be revoked. Only a small number of east Jerusalem residents have ever had their residency revoked.
Isawiya, located adjacent to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus campus and Hadassah-University Medical Center, is home to an estimated 22,000 Palestinians. According to residents and activists, police have entered the neighborhood nearly every night since June 12.
Authorities originally increased their presence in Isawiya because of residents throwing stones, according to an October 6 report by Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. According to the B’Tselem report, “The harassment includes daily raids on the neighborhood, detaining of residents returning from work, issuing of traffic tickets for spurious infractions, serving of house demolition orders, acts of violence, and detentions – particularly of minors."
Residents and activists allege that authorities regularly use tear gas and stun grenades, raid homes at night, set up checkpoints and conduct random searches. They also claim that police have arrested between 500 and 600 residents over the last five and a half months, including 300 children. Omar Atiya, a 53-year-old member of the community’s parents council, said only seven or eight of the arrestees have actually been indicted.
Abby Seitz contributed to this report.


