Smotrich asks Netanyahu to hold vote on Jordan Valley annexation next week

Smotrich's proposal was also seen as a threat against Netanyahu that his vote in favor of immunity could be lost if Netanyahu does not initiate the vote on the Jordan Valley.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 20, 2020 20:23
Benjamin Netanyahu announces that if reelected, he will extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, September 10 2019 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Benjamin Netanyahu announces that if reelected, he will extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, September 10 2019
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a Yamina Knesset candidate, wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, asking him to hold a vote on annexing the Jordan Valley when the Knesset convenes next Tuesday to vote on forming a House Committee that will reject immunity for Netanyahu.
The vote would challenge Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who supports keeping the Jordan Valley and will visit the strategic site on Tuesday.
"Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White think a caretaker government can make key decisions on matters of principle, and I am in favor," Smotrich wrote Netanyahu. "Annexing the Jordan Valley is one of the most important Zionist steps that are on the agenda. If Blue and White is moving rightward, let us give them a chance to prove it."


