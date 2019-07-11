Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Spa cuisine of the 'Carmel Forest' cookbook

Seared fillet of bass with beetroot and cauliflower risotto; fresh fig salad with caramelized goat cheese.

By STEPHANIE WASSERMAN
July 11, 2019 14:30
3 minute read.
Spa cuisine of the 'Carmel Forest' cookbook

SEARED FILLET OF BASS ON A BED OF BEETROOT AND CAULIFLOWER RISOTTO. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Named as the best spa in the Middle East for several years now, the Carmel Forest Spa Resort has more to offer than green scenery and luxurious spa services: it boasts a gourmet restaurant that serves countless state-of-the-art dishes, all made with local Israeli ingredients. Their cookbook Carmel Forest Spa Resort: A Love Story is a compilation of recipes inspired by cooking traditions brought to Israel from the Diaspora, with a more modern twist. 

The idea for writing this cookbook came from guests’ letters, asking for recipes of dishes they had tasted while vacationing at the Sea Resort. After several years and hundreds of letters, it was clear that it was finally time to publish a cookbook of the resort’s most popular recipes. – Stephanie Wasserman


SEARED FILLET OF BASS ON A BED OF BEETROOT AND CAULIFLOWER RISOTTO
We love roasting fish on a hot griddle after marinating it in olive oil and herbs. Serve it with an extra-special risotto. 
Makes four servings.
4 filleted bass, skin on


For the marinade
½ cup olive oil
2 garlic cloves minced
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
1 tsp. of coriander seeds, roasted and crushed
2 sprigs thyme
6 sage leaves


For the risotto
1 cup cauliflower florets
2 Tbsp. olive oil
3 shallots, peeled and chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled
2 cups round rice, washed and drained
1 cup dry white wine
3 cups boiling vegetable stock
1 cup beetroot juice, strained
3 sprigs green onion, thinly sliced
Salt, freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp. thyme leaves
1/8 oz. (50 g.) butter, cubed
½ cup parmesan cheese, grated


For serving
1 lemon, quartered


To prepare the fish: stir together all the marinade ingredients and marinate the fish for 30 to 60 minutes in the refrigerator
To prepare the risotto: heat oven to 180° centigrade. Toss the cauliflower florets with olive oil, salt and pepper and bake for 10 minutes until golden. Heat oil in a pot. Add the shallots and sauté five minutes until golden. Add the garlic and cauliflower florets and cook for one minute. Add the rice. Mix so that all the rice grains are coated with oil. Pour in the wine and cook until it absorbs completely. Begin to add the boiling stock, one ladle at a time, stirring until it is absorbed before adding the next one. In between, gradually add the beetroot juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Add the green onion and butter gradually while stirring. Add the parmesan toward the end of the cooking. 
Heat a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the fish, skin side down, for three minutes. Turn and sear for three minutes on the other side. 
To arrange the dish: Place the risotto in the middle of each plate. Place the fish on top and drizzle the marinade on the fish and around it. 


Winemaker’s note: Yarden Chardonnay
This is a classic medium full-bodied Chardonnay, elegant and rich in flavors. It pairs well with fish such as bass and rich dishes such as risotto. Malolactic fermentation contributed to the balanced acidity that enhances the velvety texture of the risotto while balancing the acidity of the beetroot. The Yarden Chardonnay is aged for seven months in French oak barrels, 50% of which are new. 
 
FRESH FIG SALAD WITH CARAMELIZED  GOAT CHEESE
This summer salad was inspired by the famous crème brûlée dessert. A slice of Sainte Maure-style goat cheese is sprinkled with dark brown sugar and grilled to create a thin, sweet caramelized crust that complements the sharp flavor of the cheese, the freshness of the greens and the sweetness of the figs. 
Makes six servings.


For the salad
1 cup arugula leaves
1 cup watercress leaves
1 cup green onions, chopped
10 ripe figs, quartered
1 cup roasted Brazil nuts, chopped


For the dressing
¼ cup olive oil
2 Tbsp. silan (date honey)
2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 Tbsp. arak
1 tsp. fresh ginger, grated
Salt, freshly ground black pepper
Pinch chili flakes


For the brûlée
3 ½ oz. (100 g.) Sainte Maure goat cheese (roll), sliced into 6 discs
Dark brown sugar


To prepare the dressing: In a jar with a tight lid, shake all the ingredients. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
To prepare the brûlée: Sprinkle the cheese slices with a little dark brown sugar and caramelize under the grill.
To make the salad: Gently toss the salad ingredients with the dressing. Transfer to serving dishes and top each serving with a slice of the caramelized cheese, pomegranate seeds. 

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel
July 11, 2019
Ancient treasure finds new meaning at the University of Haifa

By BRADLEY LEVIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings