Special report raps police over improper police appointments

Police have made appointments and promotions of senior officers in an “arbitrary and erroneous” manner, according to a report by the State Comptroller Yosef Shapira published on Tuesday.



The report stated that the framework which determines the powers given to the minister of public security to appoint senior police officers - which he does together with the Police Commissioner - was set up 46 years ago and needed updating in light of organizational and functional changes that have taken place since then.





"While the police has invested significant efforts into building a new method of appointments, there is still a lack of a foundation in the process of appointing senior officers," the report stated."The findings raise the suspicion that sometimes, during the process of appointment, decisions are made that are arbitrary or erroneous, and sometimes even decisions that are not egalitarian and that are inconsistent with proper administrative procedures. This may harm the public's trust in the police's officials professional and apolitical character."Among his key recommendations, the comptroller called on the ministry of public security and the justice ministry, together with the Israel police, to examine the need to change the existing frameworks and to consider transferring the authority to appoint senior officers from the public security ministry to the police."This should ensure the proper distance between the political echelon and the decisions made by the professional echelon in the police," the comptroller remarked in the report.The report also called on the police to formulate documents describing in detail the different roles in the police force, the various ranks and the responsibilities involved. These documents must be readily available to all those who serve in the police force, the reports adds.The report also stressed that decision makers must explain the considerations behind their choice of a candidate for a specific role and must ensure that the officer's age doesn't have any weight in decisions regarding promotions or training for a future promotion. "This is different to the weight that must be given to examining the compatibility between the officer's abilities and requirements of the role."In addition, the report noted that considerations of fairness and equality require that internal candidates be able to apply for a role alongside external candidates, and that their candidacy will be considered on an equal footing.The State Comptroller examined the procedures of placement and promotion of Israel Police officers who fill the roles of superintendent, commander and all those in between between the March and September 2017,The inspection was carried out primarily in the Human Resources Department, as well as in the office of the Police Commissioner. Inspections were also conducted in the Ministry of Public Security.The issue of police appointments is an ongoing one, and it was previously audited by the State Comptroller in 2010.