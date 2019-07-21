Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Speed cameras to return to service after year of testing

It is expected that heavy traffic offenders, with multiple prior offenses, and drivers recorded at extremely high speeds during the testing will receive tickets. Anyone else should be safe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 21, 2019 06:23
1 minute read.
Israel police car (Illustrative)

Israel police car (Illustrative). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Israel Police announced on Sunday that they would begin using type A-3 speed cameras again after a year of testing, according to Mako. Enforcement through the camera system will be "completely renewed."

13 months ago, Israel Police stopped using the system for enforcement and speeding tickets in order to consult with professionals and to build up the credibility and accuracy of the speed cameras.

"After receiving all the necessary opinions, we found that the A-3 system is credible and accurate, and the state attorney's office was authorized to renew enforcement and accordingly to issue speeding tickets," said the Israel Police statement, according to Mako.

The cameras continued to record vehicles that broke the speed limit throughout the testing period, although no tickets were issued. The police stated that they would announce what would be done concerning those drivers in the near future.

It is expected that heavy traffic offenders, with multiple prior offenses, and drivers recorded at extremely high speeds during the testing period will receive tickets. Anyone else recorded during the testing period should be safe.

"The enforcement with cameras will be renewed completely and will continue to be a part of the basket of various means that are used by the police in their important mission: to combat road fatalities and save lives!" added the statement by Israel Police. "The cameras will return to record traffic offenders and to give out tickets to drivers traveling at a speed higher than the limit permitted by law and endangering their own lives and the lives of others using the road."

