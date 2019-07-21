Speed cameras to return to service after year of testing

Israel police car (Illustrative).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israel Police announced on Sunday that they would begin using type A-3 speed cameras again after a year of testing, according to Mako. Enforcement through the camera system will be "completely renewed."
13 months ago, Israel Police stopped using the system for enforcement and speeding tickets in order to consult with professionals and to build up the credibility and accuracy of the speed cameras.
"After receiving all the necessary opinions, we found that the A-3 system is credible and accurate, and the state attorney's office was authorized to renew enforcement and accordingly to issue speeding tickets," said the Israel Police statement, according to Mako.
The cameras continued to record vehicles that broke the speed limit throughout the testing period, although no tickets were issued. The police stated that they would announce what would be done concerning those drivers in the near future.
It is expected that heavy traffic offenders, with multiple prior offenses, and drivers recorded at extremely high speeds during the testing period will receive tickets. Anyone else recorded during the testing period should be safe.
"The enforcement with cameras will be renewed completely and will continue to be a part of the basket of various means that are used by the police in their important mission: to combat road fatalities and save lives!" added the statement by Israel Police. "The cameras will return to record traffic offenders and to give out tickets to drivers traveling at a speed higher than the limit permitted by law and endangering their own lives and the lives of others using the road."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>