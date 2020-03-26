The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

An athlete’s perspective from the sideline - interview

Hapoel Beersheba basketball player Ben Eisenhardt opens up about frustration of current hiatus

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
MARCH 26, 2020 21:43
Ben Eisenhardt misses banging down low on the basketball court, but the Hapoel Beersheba center is optimistic the local season will resume at some point after the coronovirus is under control. (photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Ben Eisenhardt misses banging down low on the basketball court, but the Hapoel Beersheba center is optimistic the local season will resume at some point after the coronovirus is under control.
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
There are plenty of hidden gems in the Israeli sports world and hoopster Ben Eisenhardt definitely belongs in that category.
The Hapoel Beersheba center has been gracing the basketball courts around the Holy Land since the 2014/15 season, when he made aliyah from Seattle, Washington, and landed at Elitzur Yavne.
The following year the 6-foot-10 big man moved to Maccabi Ashdod and then to Beersheba, where he has been ever since as he helped the Southern Reds move up to the top league a couple of seasons ago.
As the coronavirus began to affect life in Israel and around the western world, the 29-year-old Eisenhardt could have returned to the United States like most American born players, but he opted to stay put in the desert capital where he met his Israeli-born girlfriend,  Sophie.
Although it hasn’t been fun to be off of the basketball hardwood, the Whitman College product knows that this is what needs to be done during these trying times and perhaps he can learn a lesson or two from his parents.
“Staying inside is pretty miserable, but it would have been a lot worse 30 years ago,” Eisenhardt told The Jerusalem Post. “My parents are in the Seattle area and they are spending a lot of time inside. They like sitting inside anyways as they like hanging out together and reading books together and they are prepared for this. The first couple of hours in the morning, the supermarket is open to the higher-age group when it’s empty and cleaned from the night before, so they are taking pretty strong measures.”
As the league was in flux right, before the decision to suspend the league was made, practices were still going on as usual despite some reservations.
“It was definitely a different vibe at practice even up until the last day, which was a Friday practice, and we were supposed to play Holon the next day which ended up getting canceled.
“Our coach, Rami Hadar, was teaching a clinic for the youth coaches right before our practice and our general manager got a text saying the game was off just as we were about to begin our session. That day was just bizarre as some of the players knew that they would be flying home soon with everything going on.”
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some in Israel didn’t think it would really impact their lives.
“A few weeks before, we had seen some videos from China of guys tapping their feet instead of shaking hands and we began copying that for fun as we saw this whole coronavirus as a joke, something that was happening over there.
“But that’s an example as to how sports is really a microcosm of the world, where people were saying that this will never get to us and it won’t affect us like it is in China. Now we see where we are now and that’s clearly not the case.”  
With the situation changing by the second, players needed to make a decision as to what they were going to do and if they were going to go back home to be with their families or stay put.
“There was certainly a bit of uneasiness among the players and I am not sure it’s ‘better’ to be in the States than here right now. I totally sympathize with those who want to be with their family and a place that they are comfortable with. There was a concern about trying to get back and when would the airports be shutting down. I think our guys handled it fairly well and there may have been a bit of uneasiness, but not full-on crisis mode over it.
“As for myself, I’m not sure when I am going to go back to the United States; the plan is to go at some point over the summer if I can, but we will have to see.”
Just like any youngster growing up in the Seattle area during the 1990s, Eisenhardt was a huge sports fan, and if you liked baseball or basketball you were witness to some of the greatest moments of the Emerald City’s history.
“I was a big Ken Griffey Jr. guy, growing up he was the first guy I can remember from the 90s. I was a big fan of Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton and Detlef Schrempf, whose family is still in the Seattle area. I actually played AAU ball with his son. That mid-90s [Seattle] Supersonics era was a fun time to be a basketball fan in Seattle. But if I had to pick one favorite Sonics player it would have to be Brent Barry, who won the dunk contest in 1996.”
Of course, once a sports fan always a sports fan.
“I’m still a huge sports fans putting aside that I am also a player. You can ask my girlfriend, when she comes home from work there is usually some kind of sport on TV. So it’s been pretty brutal lately with no live sports so I’ve watching a lot of those classic games. But there is nothing like watching live sports.”
Last season, Beersheba surprised many by featuring in the Winner League playoffs, however, this season, Hadar’s club is in 11th place, though there is still hope should the campaign continue at a later date.
“The separation between sixth and 11th place is a big mishmash. Even though we finished for now in 11th place, we are still just two games from a playoff spot and anything can happen. This year we have a very special group of guys and I’ve been with Beersheba for many years.
“The most impressive thing that management has done is that it always has been able to bring in a great group of guys. Every coach preaches about high character, but we have really been able to prove that here and that’s the hardest part of everyone going home so fast; we didn’t get the closure we needed after being together day-in and day-out from September. We all felt that things were beginning to come together just as the pause button was hit, so it’s certainly frustrating and doubly so for us.”
Will the league come back to finish the season at some point in the future? Eisenhardt is optimistic that it will.
“Yes, I believe the league will restart, but it would be late, June at the earliest. I don’t imagine the league playing out the entire third round of games, but I do feel that we will get back to playing some games and getting creative. It’s hard for me to imagine the league ending the season now.”
Joshua Halickman, the Sports Rabbi, covers Israeli sports and organizes Israel sports adventures for tourists and residents (www.sportsrabbi.com). Follow the Sports Rabbi on Twitter @thesportsrabbi or feel free to contact the Sports Rabbi at sportsrabbi9@gmail.com. 


Tags basketball israeli sports Hapoel Beersheba
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by