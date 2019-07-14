Casspi returning to Maccabi Tel Aviv after 10 years in NBA

AFTER BEING released by the Golden State Warriors last season, Israel’s Omri Casspi is set to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Maccabi Tel Aviv will be bringing back Omri Casspi after it was successful in its long-term recruitment campaign of the Israeli forward.
Engaged in an arms’ race with other European basketball powerhouses, the yellow-and-blue was looking to make a big signing this offseason with the departure of Alex Tyus, and the club worked hard to facilitate Casspi’s return to the team, after he departed for the NBA in 2009.
As reported by Sport5, Maccabi “accelerated” the negotiations with Casspi in light of Milos Teodosic choosing to sign with Virtus Bologna last week. The Israeli side had been in contract with Casspi for a few months and Fox, the club’s main sponsor, was apparently willing to cover a part of Casspi’s contract.
The final agreement is reportedly a $3.2 million three-year deal (a million dollars in each of the first two seasons, and $1.2 million in the third year), with Casspi to return as Maccabi Tel Aviv’s captain and to be given a management role with the team when he hangs up his sneakers.
Casspi’s priority was to find an NBA deal after becoming a free agent when the Memphis Grizzlies waived him in February. However, most of the NBA’s 30 teams have already completed their offseason shake-ups and signings, and with Casspi maintaining that he preferred going to team with a chance to make the playoffs, there were precious few such NBA clubs that could offer him a minimum contract.
Casspi, 31, played for Maccabi from 2005 to 2009 (minus the 2006/07 campaign when he was loaned to Hapoel Gilboa/Galil) before being drafted 23rd overall by the Sacramento Kings to begin his NBA career. He has averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists in 20.3 minutes over 588 NBA games spanning 10 years with the Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and the Grizzlies.
He was a member of the Warriors’ 2017/18 title-winning team
and though he was injured throughout the playoffs, he still received a championship ring from the club.
During his time at Maccabi Tel Aviv, Casspi won two league championships and one State Cup, capturing the sixth man of the year award in the 2007/08 season and being named in the all-BSL first-team in 2008/09.
Even with his knee injury history, Casspi should still provide good numbers and leadership for Maccabi, especially for a team that is looking to improve its three-point shooting. He has been close to a career 37-percent shooter from long-range in the NBA, where the three-point distance is almost two feet longer than in Israel and Europe. His defense may have taken a hit and he may have lost a step in terms of speed, but with the right system Casspi can still be a primary contributor for the yellow-and-blue in both Israel and the Euroleague.
