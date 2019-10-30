Cycling for veterans

DISABLED CYCLISTS take part in the Beit Halochem Canada, Aid to Disabled Veterans of Israel race this week in Israel. . (photo credit: IDAN PELED/COURTESY)

This week, Courage in Motion welcomed Canadian and international cyclists to ride alongside Israel’s injured veterans, victims of terror, and members of the Israel Cycling Academy team.





The Beit Halochem Canada, Aid to Disabled Veterans of Israel initiative – now in its 12th year – is a significant fundraiser, supporting both the purchase of equipment and facilitating programming across Israel.





Cyclists ride 50-120 kilometres daily, choosing from five routes offering various levels of challenge. No matter the route, each showcases Israel’s lush landscape, including the magnificent Hula Valley and the remarkable historic sites of the Galilee, Tiberias, and the Golan Heights.





"Courage in Motion is one of those unforgettable life experiences," said former NHL all-star Keith Primeau. "It connected me with a culture that I knew little about and a community which is incredibly proud of its history and heritage. While this was an once-in-a-lifetime journey, it’s one I am repeating this year – this time, accompanied by my daughter!"

