Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli basketball icon Arik Henig laid to rest

Henig, who traveled to the US in 1984 to interview the then-newly installed NBA commissioner David Stern, also met a young player named Michael Jordan.

By URIEL STURM
October 23, 2019 22:55
1 minute read.
Israeli basketball icon Arik Henig laid to rest

Arik Henig and Michael Jordan pose together in 1984. Henig, the man who put the NBA on the map in Israel, died this week at the age of 72.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Arik Henig, the sportswriter and filmmaker who brought NBA TV broadcasts to Israel 35 years ago, was laid to rest yesterday in Holon after passing away this week at the age of 72 following a heart attack.

Among the family, friends and colleagues to attend the burial was Israel hoops legend Tal Brody.

“Arik was a true friend to all players in recent years I felt something was missing,” said Brody. “I realized his health was bad. All the friends and people involved in basketball in Israel thank him for all that he did.

Henig, who traveled to the US in 1984 to interview the then-newly installed NBA commissioner David Stern, also met a young player named Michael Jordan.

“The meeting with both of them changed my life and made the NBA in Israel the subject of my life’s work,” said Henig.

Henig began marketing NBA paraphernalia and clothing in Israel and in the winter of 1991, during the Gulf War, he used his connection with Stern to begin broadcasts of NBA games on the then-trial Channel 2.

“Those games with Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird created NBA enthusiasts in Israel, and the rest is history,” said Henig.
Henig would host pre-game shows and travel to the US for all-star games and championship series, bringing Israeli viewers firsthand interviews with Jordan, Johnson and other superstars of the day.

The NBA and his relationship with Stern proved to be a door opener: He became the official NBA representative in Israel, organizing exhibition games, setting up training clinics with the likes of Julius “Dr. J” Erving, and playing a role in the Israel visits of stars like then-New York Knicks’ forward Amar’e Stoudemire.

Henig also created a documentary film about the NBA All-Star game, and produced video clips about Gregg Popovich and LeBron James.


Related Content

THE SHMUELI FAMILY – developers of the new engine – together with Joe Nakash, who serves as MayMaan
October 23, 2019
Fueling the future

By ALAN ROSENBAUM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings