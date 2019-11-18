NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Jerusalem, Holon into State Cup quarters

Reds set up date with Mac TA • Nahariya, Ness Ziona, Rishon, Herzliya, Gilboa round out last-8

SULEIMAN BRAIMOH (17) and Hapoel Jerusalem gutted out a 85-80 victory over Hapoel Tel Aviv in the State Cup last-16 and will meet Maccabi Tel Aviv in the quarterfinals. (photo credit: BERNEY ARDOV)
SULEIMAN BRAIMOH (17) and Hapoel Jerusalem gutted out a 85-80 victory over Hapoel Tel Aviv in the State Cup last-16 and will meet Maccabi Tel Aviv in the quarterfinals.
(photo credit: BERNEY ARDOV)
Hapoel Jerusalem and Hapoel Holon both earned their places in the Israel State Cup quarterfinals and will tip off against Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ironi Nahariya, respectively, while Hapoel Gilboa/Galil will play Ness Ziona and Maccabi Rishon Lezion will face upstart Bnei Herzliya.

The four games will take place between Saturday and Monday.

Jerusalem defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv 85-80 to advance to the quarterfinals, where arch-rival Maccabi Tel Aviv will be waiting. The capital Reds squad escaped upset-minded Tel Aviv as Ariel Beit Halachmi’s short roster caused Oded Katash’s team major fits throughout the 40 minutes of action.

However, once Tomer Ginat went down due to a back injury, the Tel Aviv Reds were left with a very short roster and Jerusalem was able to take advantage of the situation with its depth to escape with the win.

James Feldeine was Jerusalem’s top scorer with 22 points, J’Covan Brown added 16 points while TaShawn Thomas and Bar Timor each chipped in with 12 points apiece. Elishay Kadir, Jordan Hamilton and Lenzelle Smith Jr. each scored 17 points for Hapoel Tel Aviv in the loss.

“The most important thing is always to win,” said Jerusalem’s Brown.

“After a rough game in the Champions League we wanted to find our rhythm and although we didn’t have it at the start of the game and we stuck to it and were able to pull out the victory.”

Ginat led Hapoel Tel Aviv out of the gate with nine points as Beit Halachmi’s squad held an early lead at Hapoel Jerusalem midway through the first quarter. Tel Aviv continued to move the ball well as Hamilton and Smith Jr. hit their shots from the outside to take a 32-17 advantage after 10 minutes.

Feldeine helped Jerusalem to a 7-0 run to start the second quarter as Oded Katash’s crew cut the lead to 37-27 with five minutes remaining in the frame.

Jerusalem’s dynamic duo of Brown and Feldeine pressed as the clock wound down and found a way to head into halftime down by just four points (46-42).

Trent Lockett and Feldeine kept scoring for Jerusalem to begin the third quarter, but Joaquin Szuchman and Mark Lyons answered for Tel Aviv. However, a Feldeine layup gave the hosts a 56-55 lead midway through the third quarter.

Ginat went down in a heap and exited the game due to a back injury as Beit Halachmi’s short rotation got even shorter. But Kadir scored inside and Lyons hit a triple from the outside to keep Tel Aviv in touching distance, but Jerusalem took a 65-60 lead into the final frame.

Hapoel Tel Aviv came out strong in the fourth quarter as Smith Jr., Kadir and Szuchman ran down Jerusalem, but Brown was fouled while taking a three-pointer and drained all three shots from the charity stripe to give Katash’ side a 74-71 lead with five minutes remaining in regulation.

Timor hit a back-door layup, while Thomas and Suleiman Braimoh each slammed the ball home to allow Jerusalem to escape with a five-point victory and earn a date with the yellow-and-blue in the last-eight.

Elsewhere, Hapoel Holon got by Hapoel Beersheba 103-90 to advance to the State Cup quarterfinals, where it will face Ironi Nahariya.

Coach Sharon Drucker’s squad is beginning to pick up its stride, as it dropped Beersheba twice in the past week as well as taking a hard-fought win over Manresa of Spain in Champions League action.

Marcus Foster proved to be unstoppable once again as the guard scored 29 points, Troy Caupain added 19 points while Rich Howell chipped in with 17 points and eight rebounds.

T.J. Williams provided the firepower for Beersheba with 36 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Tel Aviv pummeled Maccabi Ashdod 94-57 at the port city in Israel League play.

The yellow-and-blue grabbed a 30-9 lead after 10 minutes and cruised the rest of the way to keep its perfect league record intact.

Quincy Acy got busy early on for Ioannis Sfairopoulos’s squad, ending the night with 22 points and plenty of highlight reel dunks, while Jake Cohen scored 14 points in the win. Elijah Johnson was Ashdod’s top scorer with 16 points in the defeat.

Also in league action, Ness Ziona dropped Hapoel Eilat 101-69 in a game that was never in doubt from the get-go as the hosts pulled down 53 rebounds and dished out 30 assists in the dominant win.

Raviv Limonad was the high scorer with 19 points, Golan Gutt added 18 points and Jeremy Hollowell chilled in with 14 points in the victory. Larry Gordon led Eilat with 16 points in a losing cause.


Tags sports basketball hapoel jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Mike Evans America has Finally Decided the Bible is Not Illegal By MIKE EVANS
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by