Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ on local screens for one night

Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars, featuring a full live performance of his 2019 album along with some documentary footage, will have a gala one-day release in Israel on Monday, December 9.Both Yes Planet and Cinema City theaters will participate in the one-day event.The film, recorded in a converted barn in Springsteen’s home before a live audience, marks the Boss’s directorial debut. It was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, with a wide theatrical release in October, along with an accompanying soundtrack for the film. The well-received album, which saw Springsteen mining a 1970s pop/singer-songwriter vein, was his first studio album since 2012’s Wrecking Ball. Reports have surfaced that Springsteen will be reuniting the E Street Band for an album and a tour in 2020.