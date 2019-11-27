Senior State Dept. Official: Israel not ungovernable

Even as Israel is hurtling to a third election within a year, the US does not believe the country is ungovernable, a senior State Department official said in Washington on Tuesday.Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, at a briefing for reporters following a visit to the region, was asked, “How concerned are you with Israel that Israel’s just becoming ungovernable, given the stalemate that they’re in and continued prospects for it to be evenly split?”Schenker replied that he has no such concerns.“This is a government that still takes decisions of consequence in support of its defense, it’s going out and tackling threats every day in neighboring states, defending itself. So it is operating and defending its national security and making decisions where necessary,” he said. “So, no, I’m not concerned that it’s ungovernable.”State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus pushed back against the question, asking, “Would you call the United Kingdom ungovernable?” Ortagus noted that the UK has had three different foreign secretaries since US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took office in April 2018.