State report: Health Ministry unjustifiably blocking medical cannabis use

More than four-fifths of the 2017 complaints against the Health Ministry regarding medical cannabis use approvals showed that it was unjustifiably blocking such approvals, which were often only resolved after the Representative for Public Complaints got involved, according to a report released on Monday.



The report by the complaints representative, a role held by State Comptroller Joseph Shapira, said that: “Many sick people had fallen victim to an abundance of bureaucratic pitfalls when they appealed to the unit for getting a cannabis license or for renewing their license.”





Further, Shapira said that those pitfalls included “substantial delays for intake of the requests and for handling the requests, as well as a failure to update [the applicants]” on the status of their requests.In many cases, only the intervention of the representative broke through the bureaucratic obstacles which were blocking cannabis use which was clearly necessary for medical purposes, said the report.As in past years, the report criticized the prisons and the police for failing to provide “minimum basic conditions and dignity” for prisoners, including findings of cell space beneath the minimum required and inadequate health services.The comptroller is not the only one who has lambasted the inadequate cell space for prisoners. In June 2017, then-justice Elyakim Rubinstein announced at his retirement ceremony that the state would need to rectify the lack of sufficient space per cell within 18 months, by January 2019.The High Court of Justice decision also required the state to make sure that all prisoners would have a minimum of 3 sq.m. of cell space within nine months of the ruling, while providing 18 months for the state to comply with Israeli and international law on the issue, which requires a minimum of 4 sq.m. per prisoner.Two weeks ago, the state updated the High Court that it was working on a variety of projects to renovate prisons faster by streamlining procedures and was considering expanding the use of tent-style cells next to some prisons to expand cell space.In March, the state notified the court that the cell space issue had already been addressed for around 1,800 of the 6,000 cells, and that 823 new proper-sized cells would be built by 2019. However, it asked for nine years to fully fulfill the court order – which the court has signaled is far too long to wait.Another area discussed by the report is complaints by whistleblowers who say that their supervisors retaliated against them for informing on them to authorities.The report said that in 2017, there were 48 such complaints and that 17 of the complainants were issued full legal protection by the comptroller. In 14 of the other cases, either Shapira intervened to help the sides reach a compromise or the sides reached an agreement themselves on an amount of compensation to give the complainant.Also, the report deals with complaints where free speech on Facebook was limited, with Shapira taking a strong position that such limitations must be very selective, and no limitations can be enforced simply because powerful public officials do not like to be criticized.In total, there were 13,573 complaints against government bodies in 2017. 43.8% of all complaints were found to be justified or the issue in dispute was addressed.As far as percentage of complaints that were determined to be justified, the worst offender – after the Health Ministry regarding medical cannabis use approvals (83%) – was the post office, with 77.2% of the 446 complaints against it found to be justified. 47.9% of the 209 complaints against the tax authority were justified, and 36.9% of the 222 complaints against the Population and Border Immigration Authority – which deals with African migrant and other issues – were found to be justified.