State treasurer from Kansas visits IDF troops

Jake LaTurner, Kansas's state treasurer, recently visited the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Yehuda Regional Brigade base near Jerusalem earlier this month, as part of his trip to Israel. LaTurner's visit included a tour of the base's headquarters, in which LaTurner heard from an IDF intelligence officer about the ongoing security challenges in the area. LaTurner's visit was organized by the organization Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF). LaTurner also remarked on the commitment of IDF soldiers to their service, noting that “the hard-working soldiers of the IDF put themselves in harms way in the service of Israeli citizens and are dedicated to keeping the peace."He added "the IDF is a highly skilled military organization, and I am grateful for the alliance they share with the United States for the protection of Israel and its citizens. It was a sobering experience for me to hear the kinds of challenges they face with an ever-present enemy. Thank you to the FIDF for allowing me the opportunity to tour this facility and see the work they are doing to support these soldiers and their families.”LaTurner had previously served in the Kansas State Senate from 2013 to 2017, later serving as the State Treasurer of Kansas and recently running for the United States Congress.