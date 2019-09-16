Study: Congestion continuing to increase on Israel's crowded roads

Congestion on Israel's roads is continuing to worsen as infrastructure fails to keep pace with rising car travel, new data published on Monday revealed.



The number of private cars on Israel's roads grew by 91% and distances traveled increased by 68% and between 2000 and 2018, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). In contrast, road area increased by 48% and road length by 20% during the same period.

During the same 18-year period, the average distance traveled by vehicles on Israel's roads decreased by 14.5%.In 2018, motor vehicles traveled approximately 61.2 billion kilometers across Israel, a 2.7% increase compared to 2017. The rising figure is attributed to a 3.9% increase in active vehicles on Israel's roads in 2018, but also a 1.2% decrease in average distance compared to the previous year.Average distance covered by most types of vehicle have decreased in recent years. In 2018, the average private vehicle was driven 16,100 kilometers, a 0.3% drop from 16,400 km. in 2013. The largest decrease was recorded among taxis, which saw average distance decline by 5.5% from 78.2 km. in 2013 to 72.7 km. in 2018. Average distances traveled by trucks increased from 26.8 km. in 2013 to 27 km. in 2018.The data also showed that newer vehicles travel greater distances on average than older vehicles. Private vehicles manufactured up to three years ago traveled an average of 20,600 km. in 2018, compared to 16,100 km. among cars produced four to six years ago. Average annual travel continually decreases with age, with private vehicles over 30 years old traveling just 4,000 km. per year.According to the CBS, new private vehicles owned by leasing companies also record greater distances. In 2018, leased vehicles aged up to four years old traveled 30,000 km. on average, compared to 28,500 km. among company cars, 27,200 km. for rental vehicles and just 17,100 km. for privately-owned vehicles.Diesel and gas-powered private cars also covered longer distances in 2018 than gasoline-powered vehicles. Diesel-powered cars traveled an average of 25,900 km., compared to 21,100 km. among gas-powered vehicles and only 15,600 km. by gasoline-powered vehicles.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });