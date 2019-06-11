Court rejects church appeal over Old City properties

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Supreme Court of Israel on Monday rejected an appeal by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate regarding three tracts of land sold by the Church to the Jewish group Ateret Cohanim, via foreign companies in 2004.



Jutsice Alex Stein and Judges Yitzhak Amit and Yael Vilner ruled that the sales to the Jewish organization had been perfectly legal and approved the transfer of the buildings to Ateret Cohanim.

Ateret Cohanim is a Jewish group that legally purchases Arab-owned property in east Jerusalem and the Old City.The ruling refers to the sale of the Petra Hotel, leased for 99 years at $500,000, and the Imperial Hotel, leased for $1.25 million, both located next to Jaffa Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, and a third sale known as Beit Azmiya, in the Bab al-Huta neighborhood of the Old City, for which $55,000 was paid.In a scandal that rocked the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the then-Greek Patriarch Irenaios denied knowledge of the sale at the time and claimed it was void, then backtracked and said it was the work of the church's director of finance Nicholas Papadimas without the church's authorization.It was also claimed that Papadimas had been bribed by Ateret Cohanim to advance the deals, and that the price paid for the parcels of land were significantly lower than their market value.When the sales were made public in 2005, Patriarch Irenaios was forced from office by Greek Orthodox officials and replaced by the current Patriarch Theophilos III.Theophilos rejected the sales of land and took the case to the District Court, where it was rejected on the basis that Irenaios had the authorization to make the sales, leading to an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



