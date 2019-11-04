Suspect in wife killing moderately injured as car flips in police chase

A man suspected of shooting his wife dead is currently in a moderate condition in Beersheba's Soroka Medical Center, after his car overturned during a police chase on Sunday night.



The suspect, 65, was apprehended by police after his car flipped over several hours after his wife's body was discovered.

The 70-year-old victimwas found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday evening at her home in the moshav of Talmei Eliyahu in southern Israel.The woman was found in her home with a gunshot wound to the head. An ambulance crew pronounced her dead at the scene.Israeli media reported on Monday morning that the victim was called Esther Aharonovich.Reports in Israeli media indicate that the man, who is a doctor, was driving under the influence of a substance, and large amounts of medication were also found in the vehicle. He was licensed to carry a firearm.A relative of the deceased, identified as Sagit, who found her body, told Army Radio on Monday morning about what happened, saying that "there were no prior clues to the incident."She said, "When we called she didn't answer and that's not typical of her, so I started to suspect but not in that direction. What I saw there you only see in the movies, it was shocking. There were no prior clues, if there were any hints we would have acted differently. "When asked about the deceased's spouse suspected of murdering her, Sagit responded, "Her partner was a kind person, but lately he's been a different."Neighbors told Israel media outlets that the couple were in the process of divorcing.The attack follows a spate of domestic killings in recent months in Israel society. In October alone, 32-year-old Michal Sela was stabbed in her Motza home outside Jerusalem allegedly by her husband who is under suspicion of the killing, and Maxim Tal , a 30-year-old from Kiryat Bialik was accused of stabbing his wife, Maria, to death in Haifa. His remand by was extended by the courts on Sunday.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });