Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Swedish pre-Eurovision show pays tribute to Israeli winners

Public broadcaster creates a mash-up performance of Israel's four winning Eurovision songs

By
February 3, 2019 12:28
4 minute read.
Swedish pre-Eurovision show pays tribute to Israeli winners

Israel's Netta performs "Toy" during the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Swedish public broadcaster SVT paid tribute on live TV Saturday night to the four Israeli winners of the Eurovision Song Contest.

During the premiere of the Melodifestivalen show, which selects Sweden's Eurovision contestant, the show's hosts performed a musical interval act dedicated to the four Israeli songs.

The hosts seamlessly melded together a mashup of "Toy" by Netta Barzilai, "Diva" by Dana International, "Hallelujah" by Gali Atari and "A-Ba-Ni-Bi" by Izhar Cohen. Host Sarah Dawn Finer dressed up like Barzilai at the 2018 Eurovision, while co-host Eric Saade donned a Dana International-inspired look.

The four-minute musical number gained high praise on social media from Eurovision fans around the world, many of whom are particularly fond of the Melodifestivalen show.

"The Israel medley was possibly the best ever interval act at a #Eurovision national final," wrote Twitter user Te Deum. "Kudos to @SVTmelfest #Melfest it was absolutely flawless."



While Padraig Muldoon wrote on Twitter: "I think this is the first Eurovision show that's come anywhere close to making four hosts work. The Israel medley was great! #melfest."


On Sunday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN thanked SVT for the tribute.

"WOW! What an amazing tribute last night at the #Melfest!" KAN wrote on Twitter. "Tack så mycket Sverige [Thank you so much Sweden] for dazzling us with all the Israeli winners in ESC history! We can't wait to see all of you in @TelAviv!"

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Cast member Bryan Cranston arrives for the premiere of
February 3, 2019
Bryan Cranston cast in remake of Israeli series

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut