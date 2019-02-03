Swedish pre-Eurovision show pays tribute to Israeli winners

Israel's Netta performs "Toy" during the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES)
Swedish public broadcaster SVT paid tribute on live TV Saturday night to the four Israeli winners of the Eurovision Song Contest.
During the premiere of the Melodifestivalen show, which selects Sweden's Eurovision contestant, the show's hosts performed a musical interval act dedicated to the four Israeli songs.
The hosts seamlessly melded together a mashup of "Toy" by Netta Barzilai
, "Diva" by Dana International, "Hallelujah" by Gali Atari and "A-Ba-Ni-Bi" by Izhar Cohen. Host Sarah Dawn Finer dressed up like Barzilai at the 2018 Eurovision, while co-host Eric Saade donned a Dana International-inspired look.
The four-minute musical number gained high praise on social media from Eurovision fans around the world, many of whom are particularly fond of the Melodifestivalen show.
"The Israel medley was possibly the best ever interval act at a #Eurovision national final," wrote Twitter user Te Deum. "Kudos to @SVTmelfest #Melfest it was absolutely flawless."
While Padraig Muldoon wrote on Twitter: "I think this is the first Eurovision show that's come anywhere close to making four hosts work. The Israel medley was great! #melfest."
On Sunday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN thanked SVT for the tribute.
"WOW! What an amazing tribute last night at the #Melfest!" KAN wrote on Twitter. "Tack så mycket Sverige [Thank you so much Sweden] for dazzling us with all the Israeli winners in ESC history! We can't wait to see all of you in @TelAviv!"
