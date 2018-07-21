Syrian regime pounds ISIS near Golan

The Syrian area of Quneitra is seen in the background as an out-of-commission Israeli tank parks on a hill, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Golan Heights..
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The Syrian regime and its Russian backers launched widespread air and artillery strikes against ISIS-held positions next to the Golan on Saturday.
Over the last 24 hours the Syrian regime launched an offensive against the ISIS affiliate that holds a section of the southern Golan in Syria. Since 2015 ISIS was able to attract hundreds of followers to a group called Jaysh Khalid bin-Walid and take over a dozen villages near the southern Golan and Jordan. Until this year they skirmished with the Syrian rebels but after the rebels retreated from a Syrian regime offensive earlier this month ISIS has been fighting the Syrian regime. Initially the Syrian regime and its Russian backers focused on defeating the rebels near Dara’a and Quneitra in southern Syria. However on Friday the rebels indicated they would accept a “reconciliation” agreement with Damascus.
On Saturday morning ISIS detonated a car bomb in the town of Hayt. The Syrian regime launched a dozen air and artillery strikes in the morning against areas along the border with Israel, including the villages and towns of Tasil, Saidah, Sahyun and Shabraq. Puffs of smoke and explosions could be heard in the distance from the Golan Heights. By early afternoon the Syrian regime had increased its air and artillery strikes, targeting ISIS positions along the entire frontline of a dozen kilometers. Explosions and clouds of smoke from the strikes could be seen far in the distance and within two kilometers of the 1974 ceasefire line. In three hours at least thirty air strikes were clearly audible.
At Tel Saqi, site of a 1973 battle, tourists and locals watched the airstrikes in the distance. Some were oblivious to the complexities of the war on the other side and surprised to find themselves next to a war zone
. Other locals said they had been here since the 1970s and recalled the 1973 war. They debated whether it would be good to have Bashar al-Assad’s regime back at the border after seven years in which instability and a multiplicity of groups have occupied areas of the Golan border. These have included moderate Syrian rebels as well as extremists like ISIS. However the Israeli side of the border next to ISIS has been quiet for almost two years since a skirmish in 2016.
On Saturday as the Syrian regime offensive unfolded dozens of Syrians gathered near the border in tents. They are a trickle of the tens of thousands who have clustered near Quneitra and other points along the ceasefire line in the last weeks. With the offensive hitting the previously quiet ISIS-held areas the civilians are increasingly fleeing to the border. Despite the fighting the border area was still open to tourists and there was no visible emergency on the Israeli side or along the fence.