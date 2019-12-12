Tel Aviv - Jerusalem railway to commence operations on December 21

More than a decade overdue, the high-speed railway connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is scheduled to carry its first passengers next Saturday (December 21).While no official announcement has yet been made by Israel Railways, online schedules show the first direct train departing Tel Aviv's HaHagana Station at 9:56 p.m., arriving at Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon Station at 10:30 p.m. The first direct train from Jerusalem will also leave at 9:56 p.m., arriving in Tel Aviv at 10:28 p.m.Trains travelling in both directions will stop at Ben-Gurion Airport.From December 22, trains will run every 30 minutes in both directions.While the electrified railway was originally due to open in 2008, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-transportation minister Israel Katz inaugurated the partially completed railway from Jerusalem to Ben-Gurion Airport in September 2018.The project, which has required the construction of nine bridges and five tunnels, is expected to cost a total of NIS 7 billion, more than double its original estimate.Electrification work has commenced in recent weeks to connect Tel Aviv HaHaganah with the city's three other stations and end at Herzliya.