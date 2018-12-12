Tel Aviv hotel among world’s ‘100 most incredible’

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

If you are currently planning your next visit to Israel, you would be wise to check out Tel Aviv's LINK Hotel & Hub - a boutique hotel and homage to local street art now earning international acclaim.



The hotel, located on King Saul Avenue, has been selected as one of the "100 most incredible hotels in the world" and one of the leading five in the Middle East by expert tourism publisher Fodor's. The LINK, which opened in July, is the only Israeli representative on the prestigious list.





Dubai's traditionally-designed Al Seef Hotel and luxurious Burj Al Arab, Oman's remote Alila Jabal Akhdar, and Petra's classical Hyatt Zaman make up the remainder of the Middle East's best hotels.The LINK, a new concept launched by the Dan Hotels chain, aims to appeal to a new generation of millennial tourists and businessmen. Curated by Cannes Film Festival lifetime achievement award-winning photographer Daniel Siboni, each of the hotel's eight floors is assigned to a different contemporary Tel Aviv street artist.The traditional lobby of the hotel has been transformed into a shared workspace where visitors can work, meet, play, rest and, importantly, eat and drink. Instead of a reception desk, guests use a smartphone app to check in, check out and access their rooms.The hotel's 94 rooms range from 17 to 40 square-meters, and are equipped with 55 inch smart televisions, luxurious beds and linens, and a variety of mood lightings. The LINK also features a 150 square-meter gym and spa area with professional fitness instructors and massage rooms."We are proud of the recently-opened LINK Hotel & Hub's impressive achievement, being chosen for the first time in this most prestigious list alongside the world's leading hotels and has been included among the world's 100 most incredible hotels," said Rafi Baeri, Dan Hotels Vice President Sales and Marketing."Since the hotel opened, it has already been selected in several prestigious lists, including by Forbes and a list of the coolest hotels opened in 2018 around the world."Should you opt to spend your vacation at the LINK, you might also be interested in checking out Fodor's other top Israeli recommendation. In November, Fodor's listed the Dead Sea among 52 inspiring places for tourists to visit in 2019 on its annual "Go List."

