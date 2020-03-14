Tel Aviv man in coronavirus quarantine seeks women to keep him company

A recently quarantined Tel Aviv resident released a social media post in which he shared photos of himself and his apartment and offered to host any woman willing to spend two weeks with him in quarantine.
Due to the Israeli regulations, 200,000 people have been placed in home quarantine. Many of them are not carrying COVID – 19 and are not sick but simply returned from a trip abroad.
“Yoga, meditation, drinking organic Chinese tea,” were among the activities the man offered any woman keen on joining him.
Responses varied between good humored banter to vicious put-downs, with one woman even writing that she is not interested in spending two weeks with a stranger, but telling him that he can call her up when he is free to leave his apartment.
Meanwhile in the US, rapper 50 cent broke into the CNN headline updates when he joked that “constant sex kills coronavirus.”
It doesn’t, but Israelis are already joking that with 200,000 stuck at home, the nation will likely see a surge of births in December.