Tel Aviv schools to ban single-use plastics by end of year

Following public pressure to reduce waste, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality has announced that it will remove plastic disposables from all school dining halls by the end of 2019.



Approximately 20,000 children eat lunch every day across the city's schools and daycare programs, according to the municipality, throwing away thousands of single-use plastics after each meal.

As part of the move, the municipality's Education Administration will acquire individual lunch kits, including reusable cutlery, for first to third-grade pupils. All school children will be provided with a multi-use container enabling lunch dishes to be washed at home.Kindergartens will be provided with reusable cutlery and utensils, and dozens of dishwashers will be installed to assist staff washing the dirty dishes. Dishwashers will eventually be installed by the municipality in all kindergartens where lunch is served.The decision follows a protest by hundreds of parents and children outside the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality building last week, led by two mothers of kindergarten children, against the continued use of single-use plastics in municipal institutions.The municipality-owned company responsible for managing school operations in the city, Yuval Education, has also been instructed to assess existing contracts with suppliers and demand the transportation of hot food in stainless steel containers next academic year."Aside from the environmental value of the move, the decision is primarily educational: our children are responsible for the future of the world in which they will grow up," said Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Tzipi Brand."This is another step to harness the education system, children and city residents for environmental education, believing that children are agents of change to promote and encourage urban action, to promote sustainability, community and health values."On Monday, the Municipality of Holon - a city to the south of Tel Aviv - also announced plans to ban disposable plastics from its daycare centers.In addition to the environmental impact of plastic waste, the municipality said the main driver of change was the health danger posed by plastic chemicals leaching into hot food."It should be noted that children who take responsibility for the clearing of their lunchware learn to be independent and responsible, and this is also an important educational activity," the municipality said in a statement.

