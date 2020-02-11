Tel Aviv woman, dog beaten by neighbor for feeding stray cats



A 49-year-old woman, Dominique Fuaryea, was beaten by her neighbor in Tel Aviv for feeding stray cats, Mako reported on Tuesday.

“This doesn’t make sense, to have such violence against people,” she said, “ The woman, who works as a midwife in Sheba Medical Center, filed a complaint with the police but was informed the cops will not be able to handle the case quickly.“This doesn’t make sense, to have such violence against people,” she said, “ people assault whomever they please and the police don't do anything.”She finished giving food to street cats and was returning to her home when the neighbor confronted her asking if she is the one feeding the cats in the street, when she said yes the neighbor pinned her down, kicked her dog and assaulted her.



The abuser only left after a passerby screamed at her to stop.



Fuaryea gave the police her attacker’s full name, address and social media account and was still informed it would take time to process her complaint.

