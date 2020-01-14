The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Telegrass founder runs for office; 'If Netanyahu can do it so can we'

Amos Dov Silver, who is currently serving time in prison for creating Telegrass, is second on the Economics Dawn list.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JANUARY 14, 2020 17:00
cannabis background macro close up (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
cannabis background macro close up
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The founder of Telegrass, a mass cannabis distribution network that used encryption to connect consumers with sellers, announced his intention to run for Knesset during the upcoming March elections on Tuesday.
Launched in 2017 by Amos Dov Silver, Telegrass illegally employed dozens of administrators, thousands of dealers, and was estimated to have more than 100,000 members. The company's monthly earnings were reported at around NIS 60 million, none of which was taxed, and the state had no way to oversee what was sold or bought there.
Silver, who is an American-Israeli, was arrested in Ukraine last August when he flew to that country to attend a wedding and was extradited to Israel. The police operation reportedly cost the Israeli tax-payer 8 million nis [Roughly $2mil.], Mako reported.  He is now serving time in prison.
Despite this, he is now number two on the Economic Dawn list, a party led by Gilad Alper, formally of the right-leaning libertarian party Zehut.
Silver's wife, Gali Amar, told Ynet on Tuesday that the “allegations against [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu are more serious” than those her husband faces, and if “Netanyahu can do it so can we.”
Alper claimed that Silver's Telegrass service “saved thousands of Israelis who needed medical cannabis and were unable to get it from the state [legally].”
While Israel has legal medical cannabis offered to patients who suffer from cancer and PTSD for example, various Health Ministry reforms led to a great deal of anger as many patients were unable to make head or tails of what is demanded of them.
The Health Ministry expressed concerns that medical cannabis will be used for recreational purposes, which is still a crime in this country.
“Even today thousands of Israelis turn to Telegrass when they need medical cannabis.” Alper said. “They are only illegal because the state refuses to sell to them, what the state does offer [to sick people] is in such low quality it is not useful.”
Alper, who sought the position of finance minister when with Zehut, has a history of pushing the boundaries through his parties. When he was with Zehut, the party claimed it was “not a normal party” because it dared to believe in things Israelis “were trained not to consider.”
Like bitcoin or the so-called dark-web, Telegrass is an example of how new technologies can frog-leap legal norms. Silver has denied being a drug dealer. Rather, he argues, he merely provided an online platform for others to use as they wish.
Zehut also drew a lot of attention because it claimed it would legalize cannabis use, arguing that individuals have complete autonomy over their body and should therefore be allowed to decide whether they wish to consume drugs or not.
Other countries, such as Portugal and Switzerland, have decriminalized drug, and pledge resources to help drug addicts get clean rather than placing them in prison.
Alper has also made controversial claims in the past. Last March he argued that, in matters of real-estate related bureaucracy, Israel is ranked 86 in the world, below Yemen and the Palestinian Authority. “The problem is not us Israelis,” he said, “it’s the system in which politics are done in this country.”
He suggested a ban on strikes on “vital services” such as the trains, and the dismantling of organized labor in the country. 
Libertarianism is a loose collection of views centered around the idea that the state is the enemy of the people, and that individuals should be given maximum freedom to pursue their interests.
Unlike Anarchism, which believes that people should choose mutual aid and deeper human relations in a post-capitalist society, Libertarians usually believe that Capitalism will out-live, and should out-live, the nation state and the rules it imposes.
Alper himself claimed his party supports freedom of religion, free trade, and to cancel the monopoly the Chief Rabbinical Court now enjoys in marriages, Kosher food, and burial.
     
       


