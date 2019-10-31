Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Temporary injunction against Alexei Burkov’s extradition

Issachar’s family believes she is a diplomatic hostage who has been severely sentenced to pressure Israel to send Burkov to Russia.

By
October 31, 2019 22:59
Temporary injunction against Alexei Burkov’s extradition

Naama Issachar. (photo credit: MAARIV)

The High Court of Justice has issued a temporary injunction against the extradition of Russian hacker Alexei Burkov from Israel to the United States.

Burkov is wanted in the US on charges of credit fraud, but Moscow has asked Israel to return him to Russia and has apparently linked his fate with that of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman who received a seven-and-a-half year sentence on a minor drug charge.
Issachar’s family believes she is a diplomatic hostage who has been severely sentenced to pressure Israel to send Burkov to Russia.

On Thursday the family petitioned the High Court of Justice against his extradition.


The court immediately picked up the case and asked the Justice Ministry to have Burkov’s attorneys respond by noon on November 3. An injunction is in place until the end of the proceedings.


Related Content

October 31, 2019
Religious Affairs: The Gerrer rebellion

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings