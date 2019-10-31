Temporary injunction against Alexei Burkov’s extradition

The High Court of Justice has issued a temporary injunction against the extradition of Russian hacker Alexei Burkov from Israel to the United States.





Burkov is wanted in the US on charges of credit fraud, but Moscow has asked Israel to return him to Russia and has apparently linked his fate with that of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman who received a seven-and-a-half year sentence on a minor drug charge.

Issachar’s family believes she is a diplomatic hostage who has been severely sentenced to pressure Israel to send Burkov to Russia.



On Thursday the family petitioned the High Court of Justice against his extradition.

The court immediately picked up the case and asked the Justice Ministry to have Burkov’s attorneys respond by noon on November 3. An injunction is in place until the end of the proceedings.

