Tenacious D: Israel, we're coming for you

Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, Mates Studio, North Hollywood.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Famed American comedy rock band Tenacious D, made up of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, announced in a Facebook video that they are "coming for" Israel.
The video, released on the "Bring Tenacious D to Israel" page, included two members of an Israeli Tenacious D tribute band with Black and Gass.
"I can't believe it's happening, finally," Black said.
"We're coming, Israel," Gass said. "These guys convinced us. We wanted to go anyway," he added, pointing at the members of the tribute band.
"Israel, we'll see you soon," Black concluded.
Turning away from the camera, Black tapped Gass on the shoulder and said, "We gotta go there."
Tenacious D, formed in Los Angeles, was largely successful with the band's first album, released in 2001 under the same name as the band.
In 2006, they released their film, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, following the fictional tale of how the band came to life and defeated the devil with rock music.
Jack Black is most notable for his appearances in films such as School of Rock and High Fidelity. Black was raised Jewish; he attended Hebrew school and had a bar mitzvah.
Gass and Black met when they joined The Actors' Gang together in the early 1990's, a comedy group in Los Angeles.
The Israeli cover band that met with them, aptly called Tenacious D Tribute Band (named after the band and its famous single, "Tribute"), perform covers of the comedy rock music all around Israel.
