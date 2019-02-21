The Arava kindergarten of Ariel flies to the moon

The Arava kindergarten of Ariel children get ready to fly to the moon.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The countdown began as the Arava kindergarten of Ariel was flying to the moon.
It all began when the children heard that an Israeli spacecraft is scheduled to launch to the moon, making Israel the fourth country to do so, after the US, the Soviet Union, and China.
The children of the Arava kindergarten suggested that they too can build a spacecraft to be sent to the moon.
In order to fulfill their wish, preparations were to be made. The children had to learn about conditions on the moon, how to dress for it and what to take for space traveling.
In addition, the children learned how to build a spacecraft and got to work.
The children's learning process was done as part of their studies on science and robotics, while the program's objectives were:
1. Knowledge and exposure to concepts in Earth sciences and the Universe (Earth, Astronauts, Space Shuttles, Moon, Solar System);
2. Developing the scientific and technological literacy of the children; and
3. Expanding the processes of thought, discourse and imagination within the scientific context.
3. Expanding the processes of thought, discourse and imagination within the scientific context.