Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

The Arava kindergarten of Ariel flies to the moon

The children of the Arava kindergarten suggested that they too can build a spacecraft to send to the moon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 22, 2019 03:39
The Arava kindergarten of Ariel children get ready to fly to the moon

The Arava kindergarten of Ariel children get ready to fly to the moon. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The countdown began as the Arava kindergarten of Ariel was flying to the moon.

It all began when the children heard that an Israeli spacecraft is scheduled to launch to the moon, making Israel the fourth country to do so, after the US, the Soviet Union, and China.

The children of the Arava kindergarten suggested that they too can build a spacecraft to be sent to the moon.

In order to fulfill their wish, preparations were to be made. The children had to learn about conditions on the moon, how to dress for it and what to take for space traveling.

In addition, the children learned how to build a spacecraft and got to work.


The children's learning process was done as part of their studies on science and robotics, while the program's objectives were:

1. Knowledge and exposure to concepts in Earth sciences and the Universe (Earth, Astronauts, Space Shuttles, Moon, Solar System);

2. Developing the scientific and technological literacy of the children; and

3. Expanding the processes of thought, discourse and imagination within the scientific context.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

The Shoresh Sandals event will highlight pieces from 30 designers in celebration of the brand’s 30th
February 22, 2019
Spongebob and ‘old ladies’ on the runway

By SHIRLEY FINKELSTEIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut