The Israel Defense Forces wants to wish you happy Passover . Nine soldiers from 9 countries have recorded holiday greetings in their native tongues.

Of the 9 soldiers, eight are lone soldiers who recently moved to Israel. They speak German, Russian, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Ukrainian, Swedish, and English.

The 10th soldier is a native-born Israeli from an Ethiopian background. She wishes everyone a happy Passover in Amharic.