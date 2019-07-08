The Lounge with Michal Galanti: July 9, 2018

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Weizmann Institute



Just before executives from the business sector take off for summer vacation, the Weizmann Institute’s Scientific Club, headed by chairman Shimshon Harel, an owner of America Israel Investments, and executive director Yael Goren-Wegman, held its annual gala event at the Tel Aviv Hilton Hotel. The evening, which was sponsored by Credit-Suisse, opened with a lecture by Dr. Liran Shlush of Weizmann’s Department of Immunology titled, “Can the aging process be slowed down?” After dinner, Adv. Pinhas Rubin, head of Business Development at Gornitzky & Co, who was hired to represent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed the guests. Attending were Weizmann President Prof. Daniel Zajfman and his wife Joelle; Sara Sela; Dudi Wiessman; Gad Zeevi; Israel Makov; and Tova and Sami Sagol.

Omer Adam entertained thousands of techies who participated in Dell Technologies’ annual technological conference at Expo Tel Aviv at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Grounds. The lunchtime party included beers and cocktails and dozens of display stands with innovative laptops, advanced gaming computers, and demonstrations of virtual reality and AI.At the Women in Technology event, Lior Pony, general manager at Dell Technologies Israel, proudly noted that the guests of honor at this year’s conference were three women in senior management positions at Dell: Karen Quintus, executive VP and chief customer officer; Patricia Florissi, VP and CTO; and Anja Monrad, director-general of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).The Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art’s Fashion Design Department held a viewing of its final fashion show last Wednesday at Hangar 11 at the Tel Aviv Port. The evening was also a farewell to Leah Peretz-Recanati, who served as head of the legendary department for the past 22 years. Shenkar ranks among the world’s top 10 fashion schools. Attending were Gabi and Etti Rotter, owners of Castro and sponsors of the fashion show and Yuli Tamir, president of Shenkar.A unique culinary journey led by the world’s best chefs took place last week in Provence, France, concluding an extraordinary project held in recent months at NICE, one of the world’s leading Israeli technology companies. In the framework of a competition called “Nicer Chef” initiated by the company – currently estimated to be worth $8.5 billion – its 6,000 staff were asked to create winning dishes consisting of pre-determined ingredients and document their preparation process. The 50 winners were chosen by the renowned chefs who were to attend the exceptional week in Provence.The company’s CEO, Barak Eilam, attended the culinary celebration and, together with the chefs, noted the extraordinary creativity demonstrated by the winners in preparing their dream dish. “The competition is an expression of what makes us unique as a society – innovation and perfect performance in everything we do” said Eilam.The chefs who participated in the special project and led the culinary journey included: chef Tom Colicchio, the renowned American culinary celebrity chef, who has been crowned America’s best chef many times and has been a judge for several seasons on the program, Top Chef; chef Massimo Bottura, the amazing chef of the three Michelin-star restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, that won the title of ‘Best Restaurant in the World’ last year; chef Graham Eliot, the legendary judge of the American Master Chef program. His first restaurant, named after him, was among the 15 select American restaurants to be awarded two Michelin stars; chef Kunal Kapur, award-winning chef, instructor and judge of Master Chef India, has even created the tallest chocolate tower in the country. Noted chef Haim Cohen joined the event to represent the magic touch of Israeli cuisine.During the week, competition winners participated in a variety of events and experiences – from cooking lessons conducted by the chefs, dinners prepared by them and visits to vineyards and spectacular markets to exploring the local cuisine.Armani Beauty, the beauty brand of Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani, recently held the grand opening of a new store in the Ramat Aviv Mall in Tel Aviv. The theme of the opening event was the ‘World of Cinema,’ which is a beloved subject of the Italian designer, and the design of the newly opened store features this theme throughout. Model Bar Refaeli, together with Eli Sagiv, CEO of L’Oreal Israel, cut the ribbon to inaugurate the new store.Translated by Hannah Hochner.

