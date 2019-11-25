The Lounge with Michal Galanti: November 26, 2019

Running in ColorLast Friday, Natal held its annual Running in Color race in Tel Aviv, in an effort to raise awareness of post-trauma due to terror and war. More than 5,000 participants ran in the race, which was officiated by Orli Gal, CEO of Natal; Judith Yovel Recanati, a leading entrepreneur and a social activist and founder and chairperson of Natal; and Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai. Also participating were: Daniel Arison-Dorsman, Gilad Altshuler, Chen Altshuler, and Noga and Noam Wyman.Bringing to LifeAt Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, a photographic exhibition recently opened featuring works by photographer Ziv Koren, who documented the hospital’s expeditions to view life-saving activity in third world countries. The delegations took part in the ‘Bringing to Life’ project, which was headed by Dr. Ronit Almog, a senior women’s health physician.Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Ichilov’s CEO, and Prof. Yariv Yogev, director of Obstetrics and Gynecology, enjoyed the evening alongside Dr. Almog and her friends: Maya Wertheimer, Asaf Zamir, and Bar Refaeli.Very RalphLast Wednesday, Factory 54, the Polo Ralph Lauren importer in Israel, hosted managers from the company’s international headquarters and fashion enthusiasts at a festive screening at the Beit Lessin Theater in Tel Aviv of the HBO documentary, ‘Very Ralph,’ about the iconic designer’s life.The film will also be broadcast in Israel on Cellcom TV, HOT and YES. There to view the film were: Yifat and Roni Irani, Rivi and Yossi Irani, Tomer Irani and Dor Irani, Tankard Amker, vice president of Worldwide Ralph Lauren, and Nicolas Chu, vice president of Business Development Ralph Lauren.Mellanox TechnologiesLast Wednesday, Mellanox Technologies held its ‘Connecting Visions’ gala event at the Hilton Hotel in Denver, Colorado, in the US. What was unique about this year’s celebration is that a number of visionaries from competing leading technology companies stood together on one stage to celebrate their collaboration and use of Mellanox’s advanced connectivity solutions.More than 1,000 hi-tech leaders from around the world attended the event, which opened with a presentation by President and CEO Eyal Waldman. Also attending were NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang; Rajeeb Hazra, corporate vice president, Data Center Group at Intel; Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Group at AMD; and Dr. Dan Stanzione, associate vice president for research at the University of Texas at Austin.Cinema City Be’er ShevaReal estate developer Yigal Demri and Moshe Edri, a co-owner of Cinema City, fulfilled a wish of Leon Edri, z”l, by inaugurating the new Cinema City Beersheba, which was built with an investment of NIS 550 million. Among the very excited guests were Leon’s children: Avi, Eyal, Liron and Sagit; alongside Beersheba Mayor Rubik Danilovich.Translated by Hannah Hochner.