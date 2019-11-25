The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The Lounge with Michal Galanti: November 26, 2019

Last Friday, Natal held its annual Running in Color race in Tel Aviv, in an effort to raise awareness of post-trauma due to terror and war.

By MICHAL GALANTI  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 22:53
FROM LEFT: Asaf Zamir, Ziv Koren, Ronit Almog, Maya Wertheim and Ronni Gamzu (photo credit: MIRI GETENU)
FROM LEFT: Asaf Zamir, Ziv Koren, Ronit Almog, Maya Wertheim and Ronni Gamzu
(photo credit: MIRI GETENU)
Running in Color
Last Friday, Natal held its annual Running in Color race in Tel Aviv, in an effort to raise awareness of post-trauma due to terror and war. More than 5,000 participants ran in the race, which was officiated by Orli Gal, CEO of Natal; Judith Yovel Recanati, a leading entrepreneur and a social activist and founder and chairperson of Natal; and Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai. Also participating were: Daniel Arison-Dorsman, Gilad Altshuler, Chen Altshuler, and Noga and Noam Wyman.
Bringing to Life
At Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, a photographic exhibition recently opened featuring works by photographer Ziv Koren, who documented the hospital’s expeditions to view life-saving activity in third world countries. The delegations took part in the ‘Bringing to Life’ project, which was headed by Dr. Ronit Almog, a senior women’s health physician.
Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Ichilov’s CEO, and Prof. Yariv Yogev, director of Obstetrics and Gynecology, enjoyed the evening alongside Dr. Almog and her friends: Maya Wertheimer, Asaf Zamir, and Bar Refaeli.
Very Ralph
Last Wednesday, Factory 54, the Polo Ralph Lauren importer in Israel, hosted managers from the company’s international headquarters and fashion enthusiasts at a festive screening at the Beit Lessin Theater in Tel Aviv of the HBO documentary, ‘Very Ralph,’ about the iconic designer’s life.
The film will also be broadcast in Israel on Cellcom TV, HOT and YES. There to view the film were: Yifat and Roni Irani, Rivi and Yossi Irani, Tomer Irani and Dor Irani, Tankard Amker, vice president of Worldwide Ralph Lauren, and Nicolas Chu, vice president of Business Development Ralph Lauren.
Mellanox Technologies
Last Wednesday, Mellanox Technologies held its ‘Connecting Visions’ gala event at the Hilton Hotel in Denver, Colorado, in the US. What was unique about this year’s celebration is that a number of visionaries from competing leading technology companies stood together on one stage to celebrate their collaboration and use of Mellanox’s advanced connectivity solutions.
More than 1,000 hi-tech leaders from around the world attended the event, which opened with a presentation by President and CEO Eyal Waldman. Also attending were NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang; Rajeeb Hazra, corporate vice president, Data Center Group at Intel; Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Group at AMD; and Dr. Dan Stanzione, associate vice president for research at the University of Texas at Austin.
Cinema City Be’er Sheva
Real estate developer Yigal Demri and Moshe Edri, a co-owner of Cinema City, fulfilled a wish of Leon Edri, z”l, by inaugurating the new Cinema City Beersheba, which was built with an investment of NIS 550 million. Among the very excited guests were Leon’s children: Avi, Eyal, Liron and Sagit; alongside Beersheba Mayor Rubik Danilovich.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags Israel culture technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by