The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The dangers of Hanukkah and how to avoid them

During the holiday there is an approximately 5% increase in child injuries, and a 16% increase in hospitalizations due to burns.

By OMRI RON  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 06:21
Hanukkah menorah set up at the Western Wall On December 17, 2019. (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Hanukkah menorah set up at the Western Wall On December 17, 2019.
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
While Hanukkah, holiday of lights can be a fun and enjoyable time for the whole family, it is not without its own set of dangers, thanks to the increased amount of open flames and cooking involved. 
Child injuries increase by around 5% over the holidays, and there's a 16% increase in hospitalizations due to burns, as measured against the rest of the year.
Child safety organization "Be'Terem" has issued some advice, hoping to prevent such incidences from occurring.
"Kids love the holiday and its customs. So, for them to be able to continue enjoying them, don't say: 'it won't happen to me', or trust in miracles,"  the organization's CEO, Orly Silvinger said.
"It is the responsibility of adults to take care of children's safety. We need to maintain the security guidelines in order to save lives and avoid serious injuries."
During the lighting of the Menorah, parents should be wary of several things. For example: is the menorah intended for children's use? Is it made with, or placed near inflammable materials? And is it stable enough? Candle bases should also be checked for stability.
A good place to set the menorah should also be selected: Away from curtains or table cloths and away from the hands of children.
It's best to tie up any long hair and not allow children under nine-years-old to light the candles unless supervised by an adult. Once the lighting is over, children should be kept away from lighters and matches. Lit candles should not be left unattended. Installing smoke detectors is also recommended.
However, it is in the kitchen where most children get burnt, due to the proximity of various boiling liquids, be they water or oil. As children's bodies are still not fully formed, something that might cause a minor burn for an adult can cause a severe one for a child. It's best to use the back burners on stoves, and turn the handles of the pot as close to the wall as possible to keep away from the reach of children
Dreidels and other toys, while nice to play with, can still be small enough to be a chocking hazard for babies and toddlers. As a general rule of thumb, anything that could fit inside a kinder chocolate egg is too small and should be kept away from young children.
Toys that that light up have an additional danger: the small batteries they run on can break loose from the toy, and are extremely dangerous due to the fact that  they contain various materials dangerous to the human body. If there's a concern one has been swallowed, medical attention is required.
They also recommend that chocolate coins be kept away from under-fives due to choking hazard.



Tags holiday cooking Hanukkah Toy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo War crimes By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by