The dangers of Hanukkah and how to avoid them

While Hanukkah, holiday of lights can be a fun and enjoyable time for the whole family, it is not without its own set of dangers, thanks to the increased amount of open flames and cooking involved. Child injuries increase by around 5% over the holidays, and there's a 16% increase in hospitalizations due to burns, as measured against the rest of the year. Child safety organization "Be'Terem" has issued some advice, hoping to prevent such incidences from occurring. "Kids love the holiday and its customs. So, for them to be able to continue enjoying them, don't say: 'it won't happen to me', or trust in miracles," the organization's CEO, Orly Silvinger said. "It is the responsibility of adults to take care of children's safety. We need to maintain the security guidelines in order to save lives and avoid serious injuries."During the lighting of the Menorah, parents should be wary of several things. For example: is the menorah intended for children's use? Is it made with, or placed near inflammable materials? And is it stable enough? Candle bases should also be checked for stability.A good place to set the menorah should also be selected: Away from curtains or table cloths and away from the hands of children.It's best to tie up any long hair and not allow children under nine-years-old to light the candles unless supervised by an adult. Once the lighting is over, children should be kept away from lighters and matches. Lit candles should not be left unattended. Installing smoke detectors is also recommended.However, it is in the kitchen where most children get burnt, due to the proximity of various boiling liquids, be they water or oil. As children's bodies are still not fully formed, something that might cause a minor burn for an adult can cause a severe one for a child. It's best to use the back burners on stoves, and turn the handles of the pot as close to the wall as possible to keep away from the reach of childrenDreidels and other toys, while nice to play with, can still be small enough to be a chocking hazard for babies and toddlers. As a general rule of thumb, anything that could fit inside a kinder chocolate egg is too small and should be kept away from young children. Toys that that light up have an additional danger: the small batteries they run on can break loose from the toy, and are extremely dangerous due to the fact that they contain various materials dangerous to the human body. If there's a concern one has been swallowed, medical attention is required. They also recommend that chocolate coins be kept away from under-fives due to choking hazard.