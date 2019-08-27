The day that Filber may have sealed PM's fate - report

Shortly after winning re-election in March 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear to one of his top aides what criminal actions he needed to take as director-general of the Communications Ministry. This conversation is what led to Shlomo Filber becoming the star witness to bring the prime minister down, Channel 12 reported late Tuesday.



While it has been known for some time that Filber's turning state's witness in February 2018 was the key moment that turned Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit against Netanyahu in the various criminal cases, Channel 12 reported for the first time on the alleged conversation that may lead to the prime minister's fall from power.

According to the report, Filber told Police that he had a meeting with Netanyahu that started with everyone in a celebratory mood from the election win. Next, Netanyahu told Filber they would continue talking real business on the couch as he smoked a cigar During this conversation, Filber told police that Netanyahu raised two primary issues for him in his new role as Communications Ministry director-general: approving the Bezeq-YES merger, which is at the heart of Case 4000 known as the Bezeq-Walla! Affair, and moderating price changes and competition against Bezeq, said the report.In all of this, Netanyahu made it clear to Filber that he wanted to help him ally Shaul Elovitch, owner of both Bezeq and Walla!The crux of Case 4000, the key case against Netanyahu, is the allegation that he pushed through policies to make Elovitch more than NIS 1 billion in exchange for Elovitch making sure he got positive or improved coverage at Walla!According to the report, Netanyahu did not have a fine sense of the details, but made it clear the general direction that Filber should take.He told Filber, "Don't completely annul the [new] competition [against Bezeq], but see what can be done about the pricing [issue], maybe to moderate it or roll out [the reforms against Bezeq] over a longer period.”The report said that Filber told police that Netanyahu used his hand going down in a more moderate fashion instead of the expected sudden drop by the Communications Ministry prior to Netanyahu appointing Filber and firing his predecessor, Avi Berger, who was refusing to moderate the reforms.Next, Netanyahu told Filber that, "I also understand that the Bezeq-YES merger needs to be completed," to keep Elovitch happy, said the report.In response, Police asked Filber, "What did you understand from this?"The report said Filber responded "that there was the situation with Bezeq-YES, that it needed to be handled and completed.“You don't need to ask him by when - because I knew this was my job,” he said. “I knew the situation already or parts of it, and anything I did not know, I would learn it and I understood that there was a kind of deadline. I understood that I was obligated to do it."

