The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

These restaurants will feed you during the coronavirus crisis

We have managed to include a variety of cuisines, so experiment and have fun. What you will not find are pizzerias - this week (next week this may change).

By BUZZY GORDON  
MARCH 26, 2020 15:47
Restaurant in Israel (photo credit: Courtesy)
Restaurant in Israel
(photo credit: Courtesy)
These are tough times, to be sure, but here’s an idea to break the monotony: discover a restaurant, or even a new cuisine you’d never tried before.
Of course, you can’t go and be waited on, but many restaurants are still open for business, packing meals for pick-up (often at a discount), and delivering within a nearby radius. There is no sector of the economy growing as quickly as delivery services. And even if you are outside the delivery zone, traffic is so light these days that you can easily venture out a bit further, as long as you obey the government’s ever-changing rules.
No one knows if we are heading for an even stricter lockdown, but It is really vital that the government made the welcome decision to declare restaurants essential services, both because the supermarkets are overcrowded as it is, and to keep at least some people working; there are literally hundreds of thousands lining up to collect unemployment.
What follows is a partial list of restaurants - from fancy to casual - that are operating even in these trying times. Every one of them was visited personally, and never was there a problem maintaining a social distance of two meters, whether from other customers or employees.
Still, given the fluid situation these days, it is important to call the restaurant before venturing out; individual closures may happen with hardly any notice. Or, take-away may be suspended in favor of delivery only.
We have managed to include a variety of cuisines, so experiment and have fun. What you will not find are pizzerias - this week (next week this may change).
It goes without saying that kosher eateries are represented, as well as options for vegans and vegetarians. For each place, websites are provided in addition to telephone numbers so that menus (most in Hebrew only) may be studied and orders placed online. Price ranges refer to the categories or dishes described.
Restaurants are listed in alphabetical order, not by rank.

In-d
This Indian kitchen is one of several located in Shuk Tzafon (shuktzafon.co.il) that is being (and will be) featured during the current crisis. Although it is possible to order delivery, it is great fun to go and get explanations of the many aromatic dishes simmering in huge pots.
In-d used to be vegan/vegetarian, but recently they introduced a few select chicken dishes. There are not that many spicy dishes, and this is a great opportunity to try Indian cuisine if you haven’t before. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about finishing everything right away; the flavor of some dishes even intensifies over the course of one or two days.
Dishes are hearty and satisfying, especially the (slightly) spicy dal (lentils), chicken tikka masala (mild), Andaman tofu curry (spicy) and Rajasthani chestnut curry (mild). Meals are reasonably priced, and include a choice of plain or biryani (recommended) rice, as well as condiments like pickles and chutneys.
In-d. Not kosher. Shuk Tzafon, Raoul Wallenberg St. 20, Ramat HaHayal. Tel: 054-622-2344/03-779-2456. Website: in-d.co.il. Price range: NIS 36-67.

Japanika
This recent visit to Japanika was a real eye-opener. The menu I recalled from previous visits consisted largely of sushi rolls and variations thereof, whereas I was greeted this time by an extensive and varied menu of Asian dishes. Eschewing the familiar sushi, we tried dishes from other categories: Starters, Wok (rice and noodle) Dishes and Mains/Grill. The menu includes plenty of vegetarian/vegan options.
Recommended dishes are the chicken gyoza dumplings (there is also sweet potato version); nam tok salad - strips of beef with rice pasta, onion, cherry tomato, and fresh cilantro and mint in a tangy sauce of tamarind, chili, lime and sweet soy; Macau tofu (slightly spicy) - Udon noodles and cubes of tofu stir-fried with broccoli, green onion and mushrooms in a coconut milk curry sauce; and chicken cashew - chicken tempura stir-fried in a zesty tamarind-chili sauce with smoked sweet pepper, carrot, red/yellow capsicum, onion and cashew nuts, served with steamed rice.
Japanika has 25 branches throughout the country, five of which are kosher.
Japanika. Kosher and non-kosher. Sample location: G Mall, Weizmann St. 207, Kfar Saba. Tel: (all branches) 03-723-6100. Website: japanika.net. Price range: NIS 16-29/41-58

L’Entrecôte
Even fine dining restaurants are getting into the act. And this particular one is not merely kosher, it is mehadrin (glatt). It was also reviewed in depth previously in this paper (February 8, 2019).
The meals listed on the website’s mishlohim (deliveries) page itemizes eight all-day iskiyot (business deals). Recommended main courses are the eponymous entrecôte, the hamburger, and the (unlisted) chicken breast in peanut sauce.
Starters include a choice of four salads, liver pâté, grilled eggplant, assorted mushrooms, gnocchi, or mini kebabs, while side dishes the usual suspects: rice, mashed potatoes, French fries or a green salad. The restaurant is generous with condiments (mayonnaise, ketchup) and bread rolls.
L’Entrecôte. Kosher (mehadrin). Ahad Ha’am Street 28, Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-633-7733. Website: lentrecote.co.il. Price range: NIS 72-128.

Rotisserie Chicken Club
By virtue of its finger-licking good chicken, this booth in Shuk Tzafon has grown into a mini-empire of three branches, all owned and managed by the energetic Ayelet. The Sarona Market and Drorim branches are both kosher, and all three are closed on shabbat. (Shuk Tzafon lacks certification, because the rabbinic supervisor refused to grant it to a business that also owns a non-kosher pizzeria.)
The menu is built entirely around chicken, in various creative ways: hot off the rotating grill, in sandwiches or wraps with homemade aioli, and in different salad combinations, including a unique dish of morsels of chicken tossed with spaetzle and two kinds of onion. Chicken wings are available in a choice of three sauces: diablo (spicy), BBQ, and sweet chili.
Notable among the nine side dishes are the crispy mashed potato balls, sweet potato sticks with a crunchy exterior, and American-styte coleslaw. If someone in the family does not eat chicken, there are roast beef options. Plus a kids’ meal featuring, what else, chicken schnitzel.
Rotisserie Chicken Club. Kosher and non-kosher. (Shuk Tzafon, Raoul Wallenberg 20, Tel Aviv.) Tel: 1-700-551-900. Website: rotisserie.co.il. Price range: NIS 52-84.
The writer was a guest of the restaurants.


Tags restaurant food Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by