They’re Loving It: McDonald’s Israel may top NIS 1 billion in 2018 sales

The Israeli arm of international fast-food restaurant chain McDonald’s is expected to surpass a billion shekels in sales this year.
Yediot Aharonot reported on Monday that McDonald’s Israel unveiled financial results on Sunday, announcing that sales at its restaurants totaled over NIS 870 million last year, including value added tax, which is a new record for the company in Israel, and that it expects sales to rise by more than 10% this year.
McDonald’s first opened in Israel in 1993, and currently operates nearly two hundred branches within the country, most of which are not certified kosher.
Last year in Israel, the chain introduced giant tablets within some branches to be used for self-service ordering.