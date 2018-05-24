Third suspect arrested in alleged assault of baby at Petah Tikva preschool

Police on Thursday arrested a third suspect in an incident of suspected assault of a five-month-old baby at a preschool in Petah Tikva last week.



The baby was brought to Schneider Children’s Medical Center for medical tests last Tuesday where it was found that he had a broken arm. The medical team reported its findings and police opened an investigation into the incident, initially bringing two preschool teachers in for questioning.





Both were released her under restrictive conditions, including five days of house arrest and a restraining order from the preschool.On Thursday, the police spokesman said that a third suspect had been arrested and was set to be brought for a hearing for a remand extension at the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court.Details of the investigation are under a gag order.