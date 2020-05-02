The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Thirteen Arab-Israelis shot in crime incidents in four days

A father and son were shot in their own home during the evening meal, which breaks the Ramadan fast, in a case of mistaken identity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 2, 2020 02:31
During the first four days of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, 13 Arab-Israelis had been injured in shooting incidents across the country, Ynet reported on Friday.
Victims include a father and son from Qalansawe, Abad and Sami Salama, who were shot in their home during the evening meal which breaks the fast.  
 
Abad said that he was not sure his family were meant to be the targets of that shooting, considering there were two shooting incidents in his neighborhood on that same day.  
 
On Friday a man in his 40’s was shot at Yarka and taken to Galilee Medical Center, police are still searching for the shooter.
A man in his 20’s was shot at Jadeidi-Makr on Thursday and taken to hospital.
Jisr az-Zarqa witnessed four shooting attacks in 48 hours, on Friday evening an 18-year-old man was shot at the entrance to his home. Wail Tiara, a football player, was shot on Thursday when an unknown man began shooting widely.
Residents claim Tiara is “an honest man” and that he isn’t connected to any conflicts.
In the same town, ayoung man shot and injured a 43-year old man on Thursday and was later caught by police.
On Wednesday, a young man who also lives in Jisr az-Zarqa was shot and drove himself to hospital.  
 
Two men from Umm al-Fahm were shot on Thursday, and a man was shot in Kafr Qara hours later, police are investigating these cases. In Muqeible, a young man was stabbed during a fight and taken to hospital.  
 
In an attempt to curb the wave of shooting, police raided the home of a man who resides in Umm al-Fahm and confiscated an M-16 assault rifle and dozens of bullets he had in his home without permits.  
 
The month of Ramadan is one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar as it is a month of day-fasting and prayers meant to mark the beginning of the Quranic inspiration given to Mohammad.  
 
This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, mass prayers and evening celebrations had been banned by Israeli authorities who are working closely with local leaders to ensure the health orders are understood and followed.  
     
        
  


