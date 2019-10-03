Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Thousands of Holocaust survivors get holiday food baskets

The food baskets include wine, shopping coupons for food chains, hygiene and toilet products, kitchen tools and basic food products.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 3, 2019 18:41
1 minute read.
Helping Hand Coalition Holiday Food Baskets. (photo credit: HELPING HAND COALITION)

 Hundreds of volunteers have begun passing out holiday food baskets to thousands of Holocaust survivors all over Israel to make sure they also get the privilege of a warm meal on the holiday. 

The Helping Hand Coalition distributes food baskets free of charge to those in need during the New Year's and holidays.

"We are amazed and saddened by the plight of thousands of Holocaust survivors each time and love to help them. Otherwise, without our assistance, they will not be able to celebrate Yom Kippur and Sukkot," said Helping Hand director Luke Gashiorovksy.

Holocaust survivors are not the only ones benefiting from these baskets - Helping Hand also sends the gifts to families in need, single mothers and seniors.  

The work is focused in 25 local authorities throughout Israel including, Haifa, Karyot, Bat Yam, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Petah Tikva, Hadera, Or Akiva, Bet Shemesh and Jerusalem to name a few. 

The Letet organization has also collected tens of thousands of food items for nearly 60,000 families and others in need. There are also about eight events and holiday dinners for Holocaust survivors in need.   


