Thousands protest in Tel Aviv streets in Israel's climate strike

The School Strike for Climate reached Israel on Friday as students in Tel Aviv protested the dangerous effects of climate change.



Thousands of people, many of them school students, marched through the streets of Tel Aviv, holding up signs protesting about the dangers of global warming. At a certain point in the "climate strike," dozens of teenagers lied down on the ground in a symbolic display.

The Friday For Future school strikes are strikes by school students participating in demonstrations instead of going to class in order to demand action against global warming and climate change.The movement was made famous by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who stopped going to school on Fridays and instead protested in front of Swedish parliament in an effort to have the government decrease carbon emissions in the country per the Paris agreement.Thunberg made an impression on Monday during the United Nations Climate Action Summit when she made a speech condemning the actions of world leaders for expecting the next generation to restore the planet to a better state."You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," Thunberg said, admonishing the adults watching her for not doing enough to protect the environment.

