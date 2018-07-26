July 27 2018
Av, 15, 5778
Three Israelis wounded in settlement infiltration

Two of the wounded, a 31-year old in serious condition and a 58-year old in stable condition, were taken to Jerusalem Hadassah Medical Center at Mt. Scopus.

By
July 26, 2018 22:28
1 minute read.
One of the victims of the stabbing attack are evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, July 26, 201

One of the victims of the stabbing attack are evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, July 26, 2018.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
Three Israelis were stabbed after a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated the West Bank settlement of Adam, located just outside of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedic Uriel Anis said that when he arrived at the scene both men were on the ground with stab wounds to the upper part of their bodies.

Another victim, 41, who was lightly injured was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

A spokesperson for the Adam settlement said that the terrorist was able to jump over the fence and ran 300 meters to the first street and stabbed the first person he met.

A witness to the attack came to the aid of the first victim and was also stabbed.

The terrorist stabbed a third victim, before he was shot to death by a witness to the stabbings.

Adam residents were asked to stay in their homes, as security forces searched through the settlement of over 5,000 residents to ensure that no additional terrorists had entered the community.

The community is located on the edge of Route 60, near one of the entry ways to the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

