Tree collapses on two girls on their way to school in central Israel

Two girls aged 9 and 10 who on their way to school were hit by a tree that collapsed as a result of strong winds in Kibbutz Bahan in central Israel on Monday morning.One of the girls was taken to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where she is currently in critical condition, while the other girl was taken to the Laniado hospital in Netanya lightly injured suffering from wounds in her head and legs."I saw a big collapsed palm tree as a 9-year-old girl crawled from underneath the fallen branches," MDA Medic Rami Gafni recounted. "Next to her was a 10-year-old girl sitting on the ground with injuries to her head and legs. We transferred both to the hospital."