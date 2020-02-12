The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump administration severs Palestinian security funding for 2021

Israel has reportedly requested the current US administration to amend their budget in order to continue security collaboration with the PA.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 10:21
A woman and a wounded protester fall on the ground as members of Palestinian security forces disperse a Hamas demonstration in the Palestinian Authority controlled side of Hebron, December 14, 2018 (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
A woman and a wounded protester fall on the ground as members of Palestinian security forces disperse a Hamas demonstration in the Palestinian Authority controlled side of Hebron, December 14, 2018
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
The Trump administration's budget for the 2021 fiscal year released on Monday, excluded financing measures for Palestinian security forces - the first time in 27 years this class of funding has been cut.
For 2019, the budget made available for these intents and purposes was $60 million, which was severed when the Palestinian Authority violated the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act of 2018 - an act that before even being written into law was predicted to lead the PA to decide to stop receiving aid from the US government and additionally makes it easier for the US to penalize the PA.
"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, none of the funds made available by this or prior appropriations Acts, including funds made available by transfer, may be made available for obligation for security assistance for the West Bank and Gaza," the 2021 fiscal budget's appendix stated.
In effect, the PA had to decide if it’s in its interests to receive $60 million from the US government in security aid, if it means opening itself to US lawsuits potentially in the amount of hundreds of millions of dollars - which they steadfastly declined.
In a more hopeful manner for 2020 the offer of assistance was raised to $75 million, and signed into law in December.
Israel has reportedly requested the current US administration to amend the Act in order to continue security collaboration with the PA.
Israel, however, will receive its normal funding under the US-Israel Memorandum of Understanding which according to the budget " includes $3.3 billion in [Foreign Military Financing] grant assistance to bolster Israel’s capacity to defend itself against threats in the region and maintain its qualitative military edge."
This funding is intended to boost the strength of the collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian security forces to combat terrorism in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Without this funding, Israel has to forward money out of their pocket to keep the security asset alive.
Additionally, the State Department budget was cut by $3.7 billion (8%), likely affecting international aid and funding directed towards the United Nations, $508 million to be exact - including UN peacekeeping efforts, which will be cut by $447 million alone - meaning the US will no longer front 22% of the UN's annual budget.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


