At least 84 people were wounded, including 10 in serious condition, after an Iranian ballistic missile struck a building in Israel's southern city of Arad on Saturday night, according to Magen David Adom.

A five-year-old was among the 10 seriously wounded in the attack, MDA noted, adding that 19 were reported in moderate condition, 55 lightly wounded. Four others were treated for anxiety.

United Hatzalah added that it's medical teams had treated over 90 individuals at the scene in Arad.

All of those wounded have been evacuated via ambulance or helicopter to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for further treatment, MDA said, adding that no one is currently trapped under rubble, though search efforts continue.

“This was a very serious scene," said MDA EMT Yakir Talker. "We arrived with large numbers of ambulances, mobile intensive care units, and MDA medicycles. We saw many patients with varying degrees of injury as a result of a missile impact."

"We immediately began establishing a casualty concentration point, triaged the patients according to the severity of their injuries, and provided life-saving medical treatment," he said.

"There is extensive destruction and chaos. The teams are currently conducting comprehensive searches and will continue operating here as long as required.”

First responders operate at a site of a direct missile strike on an Arad building, southern Israel, March 21, 2026 (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Soroka declared a mass casualty event. Later in the evening, the Health Ministry announced it would facilitate the transfer of some of those wounded to other hospitals in order to ease the strain put on Soroka and ensure that the wounded are provided with proper care.

MDA's blood bank has provided Soroka with at least 90 units of blood.

The IDF said that Home Front Command's search and rescue teams continue to operate at the scene after rushing to the site to assist in the evacuation of wounded residents.

Sources also said the military was investigating why it failed to intercept the missile that struck in the city, alongside another direct hit in Dimona earlier on Saturday.

Netanyahu: A very difficult evening in battle for our future

Arad Mayor Yair Maayan noted that all those who were inside their shelters were unharmed in the strike.

“This has been a very difficult evening in the battle for our future," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night, following the strike, adding that he had offered his condolences to the wounded and their families "on behalf of all the citizens of Israel."

He noted that he has instructed his office and all government ministries to provide the "full necessary assistance" to those affected by the strike.

"We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts," he concluded.

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin echoed Netanyahu's words, offering his own well wishes to those wounded in Arad in a post to X/Twitter.

"The air defense systems were activated but did not intercept the missile," Defrin wrote in his post, confirming earlier reports. "We will investigate the incident and learn from it. This is not a special or different weapon than the one we are familiar with."

Following the strikes in both Arad and Dimona, Education Minister Yoav Kisch canceled the return to in-person classes scheduled for Sunday across the country.