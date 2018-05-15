May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Turkey recalls envoys from Israel, U.S. over Gaza deaths, embassy move

Turkey had promised back in December to recall its ambassador to the US should it move its embassy to Jerusalem.

By
May 15, 2018 05:11
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) duri

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, March 6, 2018. (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)

 Turkey on Monday recalled its ambassadors from Israel and the United States to demonstrate its anger over the mounting Gaza death toll and the relocation of the American Embassy to Jerusalem, according to the Turkish newspaper the Daily Sabah.

Already in December Turkey had warned that it would recall its ambassador should the US make good on its pledge to open relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the removal of the envoys at a speech he delivered in London. Israel’s Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm the report.

Turkish-Israeli ties have been fragile since the IDF killed nine Turkish activists in 2010 when it raided a Turkish ship, called the Mavi Marmara.

The boat was part of a Gaza bound flotilla that hoped to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Strip.

The two countries broke off diplomatic ties in 2011 and they only fully re-established formal diplomatic ties toward the end of 2016. 


Related Content

May 15, 2018
Jonathan Pollard and a Jerusalem embassy: Parallels in history?

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut